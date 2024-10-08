US Beer Market Report 2024: Forecast to Grow by $28.3 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by Demand for Premium Beers, Online Presence, and Innovative Flavours

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The beer market in us is forecasted to grow by USD 28.3 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.61%

This study identifies the introduction of new beer flavors as one of the prime reasons driving the beer market in us growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by increasing demand for premium beers, growth of online retail of beer, and increasing dependency on technology. Also, growing demand for low-alcohol beer and increase in partnership and M&A by the vendors in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the beer market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors.

Market Positioning of Key Companies

Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bells Brewery Inc.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Constellation Brands Inc.

D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc.

Deschutes Brewery

Diageo Plc

Duvel Moortgat NV

FIFCO USA

Heineken NV

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.

Pabst Brewing

SALT LAKE BREWING CO

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Stone Brewing Co. LLC

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

The Mark Anthony Group of Companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Beer Market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Commercial beer - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Craft beer - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Competitive Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sstdsl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.