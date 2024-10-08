2024 Research | U.S. Dental X-ray Market Projected to Reach $1.75 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advancements and Increased Dental Service Demand

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Dental X-ray Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Analog, Digital), Type (Intraoral, Extraoral), Application (Medical, Cosmetic Dentistry), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The U.S. dental X-ray market is on an upward trajectory, projected to attain a valuation of USD 1.75 billion by the year 2030. Expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030, the market is benefiting significantly from the increasing inclination towards advanced dental equipment and the concurrent rise in the geriatric segment of the population. The combination of these factors is creating a robust demand for dental X-ray services essential for early diagnosis and intervention of oral health issues.



The analog segment has been leading the market share; however, a significant shift is evident towards digital X-ray systems. The digital segment is expected to accelerate at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This shift is facilitated by government efforts and regulatory amendments favoring digital systems over traditional film-based X-rays, alongside corporate strategic actions such as mergers and acquisitions, to better serve the market with innovative solutions.



There is a growing acknowledgment of the importance of maintaining oral health in the U.S., with more individuals seeking regular dental check-ups and treatments. This not only drives the demand within the U.S. but also contributes to the nation's burgeoning dental tourism sector. The escalating dental service requirements of the aging population, coupled with heightened awareness of oral health's impact on overall well-being, are imperative market drivers.



Within the types of dental X-rays, the intraoral segment currently holds the largest market share. Nonetheless, the extraoral segment is anticipated to experience the speediest growth rate during the forecast period, attributing to its increasing application in more comprehensive diagnostic procedures.



The U.S. dental X-ray market's onward march reflects a deep-seated commitment to elevating oral healthcare standards and the continuous integration of technological innovations that promise improved patient outcomes and streamlined dental services.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $945.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1750 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered United States





Companies Featured

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream Dental, LLC

Danaher

PLANMECA OY

Air Techniques, Inc.

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

Vatech Co. Ltd.

Midmark Corporation

Envista Holdings Corporation

Varex Imaging Corporation

