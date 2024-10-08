Claritas and AudioStack Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI-Driven Audio Marketing

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas, a trailblazer in data-driven marketing solutions, has announced an exciting new partnership with AudioStack, a leader in AI audio production. This strategic collaboration is set to transform the landscape of AI-driven audio marketing by integrating both companies' cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled expertise.

This partnership aims to leverage the synergies between Claritas’ deep consumer insights, advanced data analytics, and patented AI technology and AudioStack’s state-of-the-art AI-powered media creation infrastructure. The resultant capabilities promise to deliver enhanced audience targeting, creative optimization, and dynamic content adaptation, setting a new standard for personalized audio experiences.

Enhanced Audience Targeting and Personalization

By merging Claritas' robust AI-driven creative optimization with AudioStack's innovative audio content creation, this partnership will enable the production of highly targeted and personalized audio content. The integration of detailed consumer demographics, behaviors, and preferences provided by Claritas will allow AudioStack to fine-tune its audio offerings to meet specific listener needs more effectively.

"This partnership with AudioStack helps scale the GenAI and overall AI capabilities Claritas offers to help marketers drive more effective and efficient marketing strategies," said Mike Nazzaro, CEO of Claritas. "By combining our understanding of consumer behavior with AudioStack's expertise in audio technology, we can offer marketers unparalleled tools to engage their audiences."

Improved Creative Optimization

The collaboration will also see Claritas' AI-driven creative optimization capabilities applied to AudioStack’s audio content creation processes. This application will ensure that audio ads, podcasts, and other content are not only engaging but also designed to drive better results.

With access to real-time data and insights from Claritas' platform, AudioStack can dynamically adapt audio content to the preferences and behaviors of individual listeners. This data-driven approach guarantees that every piece of audio content resonates deeply with its intended audience.

Silke Zetzsche, Global Commercial Director at AudioStack comments “This ground-breaking partnership with Claritas is putting DCO on its head. We're essentially starting with a white canvas instead of a traditional decision tree, creating several creative assets based on the activation brief, then letting the AI optimize, and then ingesting campaign learnings back into the re-creation of additional creative assets on the fly. This always-on audio strategy focuses on only the best-performing creative variants and uses the learnings to re-create additional versions to increase performance and improve campaign health overall.”

Synergies in GenAI Applications

One of the most promising aspects of the partnership is the potential for GenAI applications. Combining Claritas’ audience targeting, campaign execution and measurement expertise with AudioStack’s prowess in audio content generation means the development of highly personalized and engaging audio content powered by AI.

Marketers will benefit from more effective, personalized, and measurable audio campaigns that harness the strengths of both companies in AI, data analytics, and audio technologies. These advancements will allow clients to achieve their marketing goals more efficiently in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The combined expertise and technology of Claritas and AudioStack signal a new era for AI-driven audio marketing. Businesses looking to enhance their marketing strategy with innovative, data-driven audio content now have a powerful solution at their disposal through this groundbreaking partnership.

About Claritas

For almost five decades, Claritas has been a trailblazer in understanding the American consumer, resulting in the industry's most embraced audience segmentation. Leveraging strategic acquisitions and a distinctive Identity Graph, the company has evolved into a marketing powerhouse. Claritas provides an integrated marketing optimization platform that enables marketers to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimizing media spend across online and offline channels. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set including 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 2.4+ billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. The integration of patented and advanced AI technology as an underpin enhances the accuracy, speed, ease of use and scale of the Claritas solutions. Learn more at www.claritas.com.

About AudioStack

AudioStack is the world’s leading end-to-end enterprise solution for end-to-end AI audio production. Our proprietary technology connects AI-powered media creation forms such as AI script generation, text-to-speech, speech-to-speech, generative music, and dynamic versioning. This allows enterprises to build complex audio production workflows faster than real time. AudioStack unlocks cost and time-efficient audio that is addressable at scale, without compromising on quality.