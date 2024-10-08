Ampoules Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 11.27 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ampoules packaging market size is predicted to increase from USD 5.49 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 11.27 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The market is expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.



Leading Factors of the Ampoules Packaging Market

Increasing demand for injectable pharmaceutical materials is the major factor that drives the market.

Healthcare system perceives growth in North America due to increasing number of injectable medications.

Pharmaceutical segment is the dominating sector in market due to rising healthcare spending.

Complex processing system for manufacturing ampoules is an unceasing challenge for the market.

Market Overview

The ampoules packaging market revolves around the efficient delivery of injectable medications wherein the container should be opened by breaking the sealed part. Along with this, excellent chemical resistance and High fusion point are the leading objectives of the market. The ability to use the injectable medicine only once has increased the demand of the market.

The single-dose use attributes to the rigidity and stability of the packaging structure. The efficiency in packaging material is excellent since it hardly reacts with its content and its ability to provide packaging of photosensitive substances has been a major factor for the growth of the market. Its label features also provide consumers product content information.

Driver

Requirement in Pharmaceutical Sector

The major driving factor is the increasing demand for sterile and safe containers which will provide high resistance to the drugs has increased the demand of ampoules packaging market. The customizing features of ampoules allows the customers to decrease their total cost of ownership. The drug container interaction, high chemical resistance and innovative solution to drug counterfeiting have increased the demand of the market in pharmaceutical sector. the easier and safe openings can reduce injuries faced by doctors while breaking the container.

Restraint

Complex Production Process and Strict Regulations

The leading challenges which hinder the growth of ampoules packaging market is complex production process and government regulations. The production process of ampoules is a delicate process which requires precision and factors like sterilization and temperature affects the container quality. The government regulations with its time-consuming nature and specific standards can increase the costs of the packaging and can also hinder the growth of the market. Apart from this, the damage during transportation due to ampoule’s fragile nature can also hinder the profit margin.

Opportunity

Customization and Integration of AI

The ampoules packaging market offers opportunities in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry due to excellent chemical resistance and prevents contamination of medicines and cosmetics products. The demand for ampoules packaging is also due to the increasing consumer preferences which are smooth surface and easy opening. The integration of drugs in ampoules with the use of auto-injectors or piston pumps also creates opportunities. Ampoules can be customized according to the special needs of the consumers.

The integration of labelling technology can provide operations at high speed and with good quality for ampule-type packaging and it can do so with high precision. The sensory defective system automatically removes the ampoules with false labels. The integration of high-resolution printer works multiple ways which includes production-expiration date, lot, serial number and other information. Tamper-evident seal technology can significantly improve product security. Smart packaging will also contribute to the packaging process of injected medicines in ampoules.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific has the largest share and is the dominating region in the ampoules packaging market due to the increasing population rate and their economic spending. The major factors driving Asia-Pacific market are the increased medical spending and the regulatory standards for the opening protocols of ampoules. The traditional packaging of ampoules is preferred choice of customers and the top-notch component which increases the ampoule packaging demand is that pharmaceutical drugs only contact the inert and gas/vapour-impermeable material during utilization. Its tamper-proof ability increases market demand, given the reason it is a preferred option for injectables. Countries like China and India are the leading contributors in the market and India’s medical tourism has also increased the market rate.

In April 2024, Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd had received for Amritsar unit-1 block W1 ampoule and vial product lines which had capacity of 100,000 Vials &100, 000Amp per day from the Columbian Drug Regulatory Authority - INVIMA (INVIMA is the National Institute for the surveillance of Drugs and Food designated by the Columbian Ministry of the Social Protection.

Europe is a significant and matured market and is a preferred choice for medical treatments due to their established healthcare infrastructure. The focus and safety and quality packaging increase the market growth. the market is driven by ageing population and the increased medical spending consequently skyrockets the packaging demand for injectables. The high quality of automation process and inspection processes are the driving factors of the market. Process capability and supply reliability are held highly important sections in European manufacturing processes which come under regulatory standards. The increase in chronic diseases also increases the requirement of ampoules which can store and can be sealed again.

In February 2024, S CHOTT, a manufacturer of speciality glass and glass ceramics, had developed at new plant at existing site in Mullheim, Germany and the reason was demanding high-end polymer pharmaceutical packaging. The project was able to help company meet the need for pre-fillable sterile polymer syringes. In addition, pharmaceutical packaging plant was located near company’s existing site in Mullheim which is a state of Baden-Wurttemberg.

North America is the fastest growing market due to its advance healthcare systems and the increased spending on medical expenses. Aging population and the requirement for vaccines due to increased prevalence of chronic diseases also increases the market rate. American healthcare system follows regulatory compliance, although, the patient care is neglected. The complex nature of healthcare regulations and different coordination between federal, state, and local medical systems can affect the packaging market. The non-porous and impermeable property of ampoules makes the preferred choice for packaging drugs and other liquid substances.

In August 2024, FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) had approved covid-19 vaccines after its success for the 2024-2025 requirement. The new formula is made of monovalent component to address the Omicron variant KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2. The new vaccines will be available in September.

Top Companies in the Ampoules Packaging Market

Schott AG

Gerresheimer AG

Stevanato Group

ESSCO Glass

AAPL Solutions

Global Pharmatech Pvt Ltd

James Alexander Corporation

Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV

SGD Pharma

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd

Recent Development

Company James Alexander Corporation



Headquarters United States of America Recent Development In August 2024, James Alexander Corporation, a manufacturer and contract packager of single-use dispensing systems had recently expanded its company in Blairstown, NJ facility. The company expanded to by 40% to develop two company-built automated swabbing machines.





Company Shiseido Headquarters Japan Recent Development In January 2024, Shiseido had launched a beauty set within supplements that was filled in ampoule drinks which comes in a box of 10 containers.

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The glass segment is the dominating segment in ampoules packaging market. It is dominating due to its properties which are product integrity and safety. The glass segment with ability of transportation and maintaining the product’s safety ensures the need of durable packaging. Consumers prefer glass ampoules due to its sealing ability and lightweight bodies which are easily breakable and are mostly need in pharmaceutical industries.

The plastic segment is the dominating segment in the ampoules packaging market. It is dominating due to its properties which are enhanced protection and flexibility. The plastic segment can eliminate the single-use packaging approach and can also offer environmental benefit due to its reusable features. All these qualities ensure high quality packaging of medical substances and this increases their demand in the market.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical segment is the dominating segment in the ampoules packaging market. The segment dominates due to increasing requirement for sterile packed medical products. The ampoules are made from 100% glass and they provide high chemical resistance. The major factor which drives the ampoules packaging in pharmaceutical sector is due to its sealing ability and intrinsic container closure integrity. In pharmaceutical segment uses ampoules for various purposes which include the safe storage of pain medication, sedatives, drugs for the treatment of heart and/or blood problems. It is also used to store vitamins, minerals, emergency drugs, nausea treatment, and solutions to treat overdose.

Ampoules Packaging Market Segment

By Material Type

Glass

Plastic

Aluminium



By End User

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetic

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





