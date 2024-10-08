Benevis’ Happy, Healthy Smile Month Recognizes the Importance of Dental Hygiene and Orthodontics for Comprehensive Oral Health

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, is excited to celebrate Happy, Healthy Smile Month in recognition of two national celebrations – Dental Hygiene Month and Orthodontic Health Month. The Benevis-created observance reflects the critical role of dental hygiene and orthodontia in a comprehensive oral health program that can help maintain a happy, healthy, confident smile for an entire lifetime.

Orthodontics is often thought of in terms of aesthetics, with 82% of adults believing straight, bright teeth can help them get ahead in life. But it is much more than that. Crowded, crooked teeth present hygiene challenges as the teeth and gums are harder to clean, which can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, and even tooth loss. A misaligned bite can wear down tooth enamel and make it harder to speak and chew.

“At Benevis, we care deeply about expanding access to comprehensive oral healthcare, particularly for underserved communities, through education on dental hygiene, orthodontics, and preventive care,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. “While some view orthodontics as a luxury, we believe it’s essential healthcare. Our goal is to make high-quality, affordable orthodontic and dental care possible for everyone.”

The American Association of Orthodontists recommends that all children receive an orthodontic check-up by age seven, which is earlier than many families expect. Dr. Grant Zakhar, DDS, orthodontist at Savannah Smiles Youth Dentistry & Braces, a Benevis-supported dental practice, explains the benefits of this assessment. “A lot of teeth and jaw issues can be corrected early on that can make other dental adjustments easier in the future. That seven-year-old mark is worth it for families to check in and see how the growth and development of their child’s dental health is going. Most likely, they won’t need anything early on, but it is good to catch in the rare instance that we can intervene early for more complex conditions.”

Families may be hesitant to have an orthodontic assessment due to worries over the cost. Consumer Affairs found that braces can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $13,000 per child. Benevis offices accept a variety of payment forms, including Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Programs (CHIP), private insurance, payment plans, and dental discount plans for patients without insurance. All Benevis financing options are factored based on the total cost of treatment, insurance coverage including Medicare and CHIP, Flexible Spending Account or Health Spending Account contributions, down payments, and the length of treatment. The organization offers an Ortho calculator available on Benevis-affiliated dental websites to give patients, families, and caregivers a visual tool to understand potential payment or financing options better. Families are encouraged to schedule a consultation with a board-certified orthodontist for actual treatment costs.

It's important for dentists and orthodontists to collaborate on the joint care of their patients. Benevis dentists and orthodontists work together with patients and their families to find ways to meet their patients’ needs. Dr. Latoya Colenberg Eakins, DMD, provides care to patients in Mississippi at Benevis-supported Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces and shared one of her patient’s orthodontic stories as an example. “After repeated insurance denials and dental work too costly to afford, I watched one of my patients navigate ... her toughest teenage years with a missing front tooth ... and it was heartbreaking. Our team persisted ... [with] her dental and orthodontic treatment ... [and] for the first time in years she’s smiling again.”

Benevis provides orthodontic care in 100 community offices across 13 states and the District of Columbia, working with families to design the best care path forward for patients who need braces. Families can find an office close to their home on the Benevis website.

About Savannah Smiles Youth Dentistry & Braces

Savannah Smiles Youth Dentistry & Braces is one of Georgia’s leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families. Supported by Benevis, Savannah Smiles Youth Dentistry & Braces serves over 5,000 children on Medicaid annually. Savannah Smiles Youth Dentistry & Braces and its doctors are committed to improving lives by providing high-quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. To learn more about Savannah Smiles Youth Dentistry & Braces, visit YouthDentistry.com.

About Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces

Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces is one of Mississippi’s leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families. Supported by Benevis, Sunnybrook Dentistry’s five locations serve over 24,000 children on Medicaid annually. Sunnybrook Dentistry and its doctors are committed to improving lives by providing high-quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. To learn more about Sunnybrook Dentistry, visit SunnybrookDentistry.com.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.