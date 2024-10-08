Budget Plumbing Centre Expands Bathroom Supplies in Perth to Meet Growing Renovation Demand

City of Cockburn, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of Cockburn, Western Australia -

Budget Plumbing Centre, a leading bathroom supplier in Perth, is expanding to meet Perth's demand for inexpensive, high-quality bathroom products. Budget Plumbing is extending its plumbing supplies and fittings to serve DIY'ers and professional renovators in Perth as more homeowners seek inexpensive bathroom updates.

Budget Plumbing Centre is Perth's leading bathroom supplier, trusted by households and professionals for its wide selection of bathroom products and plumbing tools. To help consumers make eco-friendly home modifications, the company now offers water-saving toilets, low-flow showerheads, and modern hot water systems.

Modern homeowners look for more than just reasonably priced bathroom products. Rachael De Pardo, Sales Manager at Budget Plumbing Centre, said consumers are looking for fashionable and reasonably priced solutions that minimise water and energy use. "The expanded product range meets these needs, streamlining the process for consumers looking for the ideal products for their bathroom renovation in Perth."

Perth's bathroom warehouse now offers a wider assortment of products including modern tapware, vanities, and different fixtures meant to improve any makeover style. Expanding its range of environmentally friendly and water-saving solutions, Budget Plumbing Centre is helping Perth people meet their remodelling goals and thereby encourage sustainable living.

As one of the leading plumbing suppliers in Perth, Budget Plumbing Centre caters to both individual homeowners and professional contractors, offering personalised service and expert advice. Whether clients are undertaking minor bathroom updates or large-scale bathroom renovations in Perth, the company ensures they have access to the highest-quality products at competitive prices.

"We take pride in being a trusted source for plumbing supplies in Perth, ensuring that our customers receive the best products and guidance for their renovations," added Rachael. "With our expanded inventory and commitment to excellent service, we continue to be a one-stop destination for all bathroom supplies in Perth."

Located at 4/6 Port Kembla Dr, Bibra Lake, WA 6163, Budget Plumbing Centre offers a full range of products in their bathroom warehouse in Perth, allowing customers to see products firsthand and receive in-person assistance. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and affordability, the company remains a crucial player in the growing bathroom renovation Perth market.

For more information about Budget Plumbing Centre and its expanded range of bathroom supplies in Perth, visit https://budgetplumbingcentre.com.au/.

###

For more information about Budget Plumbing Centre, contact the company here:



Budget Plumbing Centre

Rachael De Pardo, Sales Manager

(08) 9434 5222

sales@budgetplumbing.net.au

4/6 Port Kembla Dr, Bibra Lake, WA 6163