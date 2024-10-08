StarVasa Acquires GenMat’s Space-based Technologies, Assets, and Business Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Generative Materials, LLC (GenMat™) today announced the execution of an agreement to acquire GenMat’s space-based technologies, assets, and business operations. These include GenMat’s orbital imaging and remote sensing satellite, mission control software, related low-Earth orbit assets, contracts to manage third-party satellites, and space development team, all of which are now assigned to Deep Prasad’s new company, StarVasa.



StarVasa’s mission is to enable humanity’s rapidly advancing expansion into space, starting initially with providing low-Earth orbit satellite and related infrastructure fabrication and support services, and facilitating development of autonomous lunar mines and related infrastructure, with a long term objective of supporting colonization of the Moon and Mars.

Deep Prasad, StarVasa’s founder and chief executive officer, said: “StarVasa’s mission could have been confused as science fiction just a few years ago and easily viewed as impossible today. However, assessments of the possible are grounded in a reality that is rapidly shifting at rates and scales that are extremely difficult to grasp. We stand today at the dawn of the artificial intelligence (AI) age, where our machines can reckon and in an increasing number of cases, outsmart us. The rate at which humanity arrived at the present is becoming a less-useful indicator for approximating the rate at which we are progressing ꟷ a rate that can only increase exponentially with the advent and evolution of agentic, quantum computing-based AI, humanoid robots, and other forms of AI.”

Mr. Prasad continued: “We are entering a golden age of progress, a new reality in which individuals, organizations, and countries have access to digital super intelligence, increasingly advanced robotics, and biotechnologies. What seems impossible will routinely progress to the possible, as futurist Ray Kurzweil accurately predicted. We are very proud of our research and development work at GenMat and what it means for accelerating the application of artificial general physics intelligence. And we are extremely excited to look ahead to the challenge and opportunity of designing and building a business that leverages agentic and other AI solutions, which will help humanity live peacefully and safely in an increasingly more dynamic world where we may no longer be considered the smartest species.”

GenMat was founded in 2021 to develop and commercialize generative artificial intelligence models for new materials and minerals discovery, including low-Earth orbital imaging and other remote sensing technologies. For more information, please visit www.genmat.xyz.

