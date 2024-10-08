Claritas Partners with Databricks to Revolutionize Secure Data Sharing and Enhance Marketing Insights

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas, a leader in data-driven marketing solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. This collaboration will enable marketers to leverage Claritas' comprehensive consumer datasets seamlessly and securely via the Databricks Marketplace.

The integration into the Databricks Marketplace signifies a significant advancement in how businesses manage, share, and utilize data for targeted marketing strategies. Clients can now license and use specific Claritas datasets directly within their data platforms without the need for downloading, importing, or managing large data sets independently. This approach ensures that processes involving Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and other secure data are executed with the highest levels of privacy and security.

“Claritas’ industry-leading customer segmentation and identity data will enrich the Databricks Marketplace, enabling our shared customers to gain deeper insights and deliver more personalized consumer experiences. This partnership highlights our dedication to fostering an open, collaborative environment where organizations can securely share and leverage data to accelerate innovation.” said Jen McNamee, Director of Technology Partnerships at Databricks.

A New Era of Data Utilization

By utilizing the Databricks Marketplace, Claritas offers clients an innovative solution that simplifies data sharing while maintaining rigorous privacy standards. The marketplace allows various data providers to host and share their datasets, enabling clients to license and access these data sets efficiently.

"Clients are increasingly expecting data sharing via a database service as a standard delivery method," said Jeff Stevens, SVP of Strategic Partnerships for Claritas. "We are thrilled to join Databricks Marketplace and Delta Sharing ecosystem. Our partnership with Databricks facilitates not just ease of access but also strengthens our privacy controls. Marketers can achieve critical marketing KPIs without compromising on data security.”

Secure Collaboration through Clean Rooms

Claritas will provide privacy-safe data collaboration utilizing Databricks Clean Rooms technology. This means that clients can integrate their CRM data with Claritas’ Segmentation Directories securely. For instance, a business can join their customer relationship management (CRM) data against Claritas’ segmentation data to gain deeper insights into customer behaviors and preferences, all while ensuring PII remains protected. This capability particularly addresses growing concerns around data privacy and regulatory compliance, offering a robust solution for data-driven marketing strategies.

Enhanced Data-Driven Marketing

Claritas' proprietary Identity Graph, integrated within this new setup, provides detailed, privacy-compliant profiles of over 255 million individuals, alongside 2.5+ billion linked devices and 125 million active email addresses. This extensive database, combined with the advanced capabilities of Databricks, enhances audience engagement, optimizes marketing execution, and significantly boosts return on investment by identifying precise customer segments.

“With Databricks Clean Rooms and Claritas’ consumer datasets, clients now have unprecedented ability to cross-reference their internal data with the enriched consumer insights from Claritas without the daunting task of data management,” added Stevens. “This partnership is set to redefine how marketers understand and reach their target audiences.”

Addressing Industry Trends and Needs

In an industry marked by rapid technological advancements and evolving privacy laws, the partnership between Claritas and Databricks meets the growing need for sophisticated, secure, and seamless data sharing mechanisms. As artificial intelligence and machine learning become integral to marketing data analytics, having accurate, easily accessible datasets becomes crucial.

Competitors like Connexity, Stirista, and Nielsen have made strides in their own right, focusing on e-commerce, AI-driven engagement, and global data analytics respectively. However, Claritas differentiates itself by providing highly actionable consumer insights through detailed lifestyle segmentation, especially beneficial for sectors like insurance and healthcare. In addition, Claritas provides campaign execution, robust measurement and patented AI solutions to help marketers engage the right audiences more effectively.

Future Prospects

The collaboration between Claritas and Databricks is poised to drive further innovations in data analytics, setting new benchmarks for privacy-compliant data sharing and usage. Looking ahead, both companies plan to explore more ways to integrate advanced technologies, such as real-time data processing and predictive analytics, to continually enhance the precision and effectiveness of marketing strategies.

About Claritas

For almost five decades, Claritas has been a trailblazer in understanding the American consumer, resulting in the industry's most embraced audience segmentation. Leveraging strategic acquisitions and a distinctive Identity Graph, the company has evolved into a marketing powerhouse. Claritas provides an integrated marketing optimization platform that enables marketers to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimizing media spend across online and offline channels. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set including 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 2.4+ billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. The integration of patented and advanced AI technology as an underpin enhances the accuracy, speed, ease of use and scale of the Claritas solutions. Learn more at www.claritas.com.