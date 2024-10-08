Qinotto and Lilly Enter Research Collaboration and License Agreement

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qinotto, Inc., a central nervous system (CNS) focused biopharmaceutical company that is discovering novel vehicles to deliver large molecule therapeutics to the brain, announced today that it has entered a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to discover next-generation antibody-based vehicles for brain transport.

Under this collaboration agreement, Qinotto will partner with Lilly Catalyze360-ExploR&D ( https://www.lilly.com/partners/catalyze ), a pillar of external innovation at Lilly that brings enterprise learning, scientific know-how, and best-in-class research and development capabilities to accelerate partner science. “While recent approvals of antibody products for Alzheimer’s disease have supported the promise of large molecule CNS-directed therapies, there remains a great opportunity to optimize the delivery of therapeutics to the brain,” said Lyndon Lien, Chief Executive Officer of Qinotto. “We are grateful that Lilly, a leader in CNS therapeutics has recognized the potential value of our expertise, capabilities, and proprietary blood brain barrier (BBB) platform. Lilly’s discovery capabilities, technological infrastructure and scale will accelerate and improve our collaborative efforts to discover innovative, revolutionary brain delivery vehicles.”

About Qinotto