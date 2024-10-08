Caregiver Action Network and Waterlily Announce New Partnership to Support Caregivers in Long-Term Care Planning

Washington, DC, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caregiver Action Network (CAN), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the millions of family caregivers across the United States, is proud to announce a new partnership with Waterlily, a trusted provider of long-term care solutions. CAN and Waterlily are committed to offering caregivers the tools and resources they need to make informed financial decisions and provide comprehensive care for their loved ones.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared understanding of the challenges families face when navigating the complexities of long-term care planning. Balancing the emotional, physical, and financial aspects of caregiving can be overwhelming for many caregivers. Through its advocacy and resources, CAN has long worked to ensure caregivers have access to the information they need. Now, with Waterlily, caregivers will benefit from a holistic and accessible approach to long-term care planning.

“Caregivers are often thrust into situations where they must make crucial decisions about the well-being of their loved ones without the proper resources or support,” said Marvell Adams Jr., CEO of Caregiver Action Network. “We’re working to change that, and our partnership with Waterlily is a crucial step toward ensuring no family has to navigate these challenges unprepared.”

Through this collaboration, CAN and Waterlily aim to provide caregivers with practical solutions that help manage care for their loved ones and protect their financial security. This partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to empowering caregivers to provide the best possible support without sacrificing their well-being and security.

"Affording long-term care is one of the biggest challenges families face, and without the right financial tools, families can face overwhelming costs that limit their access to quality care," said Lily Vittayarukskul, Co-founder and CEO of Waterlily. "Our partnership with Caregiver Action Network empowers caregivers with the resources they need to navigate these financial complexities, ensuring that families can make informed decisions without compromising their financial stability."

With this partnership, CAN and Waterlily will introduce new resources, including financial planning tools, educational webinars, and personalized support services. These initiatives will ensure that caregivers have access to reliable, actionable information to make informed decisions that benefit their loved ones and themselves.

For more information on the partnership and available resources, please visit https://www.joinwaterlily.com/caregiveractionnetwork or contact hello@joinwaterlily.com.

About Caregiver Action Network (CAN):

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease or who are meeting the living needs of older adults. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs to the families and friends of wounded soldiers, from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

About Waterlily:

Waterlily (https://www.joinwaterlily.com/caregiveractionnetwork) is a leading provider of comprehensive long-term care solutions, offering families peace of mind with flexible, accessible options for care planning. Waterlily is committed to helping families navigate the complex landscape of long-term care with confidence and security.