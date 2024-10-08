RegEd to Showcase Next-Generation Producer Management Technology at the 2024 InsureTech Connect Conference

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the insurance and financial services industry, is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of the 2024 InsureTech Connect (ITC) Conference , held from Oct. 15-17, in Las Vegas, NV.

During the conference, RegEd will showcase its Xchange Producer Management solution, which has been developed in partnership with the nation’s largest insurance companies. Jacob Spitzley, RegEd Director of Product Management, will present “Xchange iX: Transforming the Producer Lifecycle to Achieve Real-Time, Compliant Business Placement” on Wed., Oct. 16th at 10:10 AM. The presentation will detail how Xchange automates and streamlines producer management and compliance processes, from onboarding and initial licensing to license renewals and terminations. Additionally, attendees will learn how IT can empower business operations through advanced automation and integration to the insurance tech ecosystem.

ITC Vegas, the premier global event for the insuretech sector, hosts the largest gathering of technology innovators, investors, and insurance leaders from around the world. Over three days, the event will bring together the industry's top minds to unveil cutting-edge solutions, explore strategies for driving efficiency and cost savings, and foster valuable networking opportunities. Attendees will represent key sectors such as Property & Casualty, Life, Health, Small Business, and Specialty Insurance, making it a must-attend for industry professionals.

End-to-End Producer Lifecycle Automation and Management By Exception

Proven through over more than 200 successful implementations, Xchange Producer Management delivers the most advanced automation in the industry, minimizing human intervention, reducing NIGOs, and speeding time to market. It is the only end-to-end solution that automates and streamlines producer management and compliance processes, from onboarding and initial licensing to license renewals and terminations.

Key capabilities include:

Comprehensive tools to seamlessly integrate contracting, licensing, appointments, registrations, CE/training, and ongoing credential maintenance.

Straight-through processing and just-in-time appointments, enabling efficiency across all operational processes.

Unique capabilities like Smart Appointments and Alerts 2.0 for producer data reconciliation streamline workflows and enhance productivity.

A seamless user experience with self-service capabilities ensures the highest level of satisfaction for producers and adjusters.

Real-time credentials validation ensures immediate "clear to sell" status, maintaining compliance.

To learn more about how Xchange drives efficiency in producer management, visit RegEd at booth #1949 the 2024 ITC Conference or schedule a consultation.