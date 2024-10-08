Understanding EU Clinical Trial Regulation Course: EU Filings & Registrations for Drugs & Biologics (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding EU Clinical Trial Regulation - EU Filings & Registrations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Union has set forth a comprehensive and detailed framework for the regulation of clinical trials conducted within its jurisdiction. This framework is governed by the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, which pertains to drugs and biologics. To facilitate a deeper understanding of this regulatory environment, a new educational course has been developed to provide thorough insights into the EU's Clinical Trial Regulation as well as recent updates on EU-GCP, associated with the new regulatory framework, including the new EU Pharmacovigilance Directive.



Strategic Insights and Regulatory Procedures



Through this course, professionals engaged in the clinical trial space will gain knowledge of the strategic steps necessary for working effectively with European regulators. It will cover the different licensing methods for marketing authorizations across the EU and provide guidance on how these regulations impact product development strategies. Furthermore, additional attention will be given to the structure and function of regulatory agencies at both EU level and within Member States.



Enhanced Understanding of European Regulatory Dynamics



Participants of the course will obtain a clear understanding of current regulations, how to engage with regulatory bodies, and the subtleties involved in the negotiation process. The course provides actionable strategies for streamlining the registration application processes to accelerate approvals. It also details the advantages and disadvantages inherent to various registration procedures.



Preparation for Upcoming Changes



Of particular note, the course will address the impending changes brought about by the EU Clinical Trial Regulation. It will offer insights into the timing for implementation, aiding organizations in planning and preparing for transitions. Highlighting the interplay between the strategies for clinical trials and the pathway to eventual EU registration, this course presents an integrated approach to compliance.



Professional Development and Accreditation



In recognition of the importance of ongoing professional development in the field of regulatory affairs, this course has been sanctioned by the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) as eligible for up to 6.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.



The knowledge imparted through this course is expected to be beneficial for regulatory professionals, clinical trial managers, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms seeking to enhance their understanding of the EU regulatory landscape and to ensure compliance with current and forthcoming regulations.



