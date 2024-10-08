HII Launches Amphibious Transport Dock Harrisburg (LPD 30)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully launched on Saturday the first LPD Flight II, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Harrisburg (LPD 30), marking one of the first major milestones in the ship’s journey towards operational readiness.



The Ingalls team translated Harrisburg from land to the company’s floating dry dock using translation railcars to support the ship’s movement across the pier. While in the dry dock, the Ingalls team completed final prep work needed for launch.

“We view this launch as a significant step toward fielding capability to our U.S. Navy and Marine Corps partners, and a reminder of the importance of supporting national security,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson. “As shipbuilders, we are dedicated to this mission.”





The launch of LPD 30 follows the recent announcement of the amphibious multi-ship procurement contract for the construction of three San Antonio-class (LPD 17) amphibious ships [LPD 33-35] and a contract modification for the next America-class (LHA 6) large-deck amphibious ship [LHA 10].

Ingalls currently has two Flight II LPDs under construction including Harrisburg (LPD 30) and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). Pre-construction activities are currently underway for the construction of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship in the San Antonio-class.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

