APAC Data Center Colocation Market Report 2024-2029 - Increase in Submarine Connectivity and Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Drive Data Center Market

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 17.14 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 30.69 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.20%.



The deployment of 5G services and the growth in the demand for connectivity in new locations and Tier I and Tier II cities attract investments from edge data center operators. For instance, edge operators, such as Leading-Edge Data Centres and Edge Centres, actively invest in establishing multiple edge data centers across Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and others.

Governments and data center operators are becoming increasingly interested in renewable energy. Governments across all APAC countries are taking initiatives to promote the adoption of renewable energy sources. For instance, Taiwan aims to generate 20% of its electricity through renewable energy by 2025 using wind and solar PV promotion plans. Taiwan's renewable power capacity will reach over 26 GW within the next five years.

Data center operators also participate in governments' efforts to adopt sustainable energy by using renewable energy, signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), or setting targets for carbon-free operations. For instance, in March 2024, NTT DATA signed a new solar energy PPA of around 40 MW with TEPCO.

KEY TRENDS

Increased Digitalization

Digitalization is a major agenda of governments in all countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, New Zealand, and others.

Several governments plan digital strategies to strengthen the digital growth of their countries. For instance, the government of Australia launched its Digital Economy Strategy 2022 Update to develop Australia's digital economy by 2030.

Rise in Mergers and Acquisitions & Joint Ventures

The significant growth potential and revenue-generating opportunities in the APAC data center market prompt operators to continuously invest in mergers and acquisitions and engage in project joint ventures. Several global organizations enter the industry through joint ventures. For instance, STACK Infrastructure entered the South Korean industry through a joint venture with ESR Cayman to develop a data center.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The development of colocation data centers dominates the data center construction market in APAC in terms of the number of investments. Several new entrants enter the market for the development of colocation data centers. Hyperscale data center operators also increase their market presence with investments in cloud regions. In 2023, some countries, such as Indonesia, Australia, and Myanmar, also witnessed investments in enterprise data centers.

The APAC data center colocation market has strong growth potential in electrical infrastructure due to the high demand for lithium-ion and nickel-zinc batteries used in UPS systems. Operators can also adopt new-age generator sets that run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), natural gas, etc.

The APAC data center colocation market demands air- and water-based cooling solutions in terms of cooling infrastructure. Data center operators, especially in Southeast Asia, are more inclined toward adopting water-based cooling solutions due to the tropical climate. The market has opportunities for rack infrastructure vendors with the growth in the adoption of racks of 42U to 52U in height. Some countries in the region also adopt racks below 42U height.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Segmentation by Colocation Services

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

China dominates the regional market in terms of data center development. India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are among the other major markets with high development activities in the APAC data center colocation industry.

China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia are experiencing substantial growth in the adoption of AI. In addition, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines are attracting fresh investments from data center operators, making them anticipated choices for data center development in the upcoming forecast period.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia and Indonesia stand out as significant market investors. Nevertheless, the projected increase in project announcements is driving anticipation of a gradual investment acceleration over the next two to three years.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The APAC data center colocation market grew significantly over the last five years with investments from several local and global data center operators. In 2023, APAC dominated the market in terms of total investments.

Investors in APAC adopt various sustainable designs to ensure that the facility operates at a PUE of less than 1.4, which was not achievable by the operational data center built before 2017. The recent sustainable data center design practices complement innovative air-based cooling solutions, efficient power technologies, and sustainable construction practices.

The development of hyperscale data center campuses in APAC will bring in a significant revenue opportunity for vendors that offer the fastest-growing technologies, such as liquid immersion cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, lithium-ion UPS, HVO generators, microgrid technologies, renewable power solutions, and net-zero water data centers.

The APAC data center colocation market witnessed a significant increase in new entrants in the last few years, owing to the market's strong growth potential. The increase in new entrants will increase the competition for existing data center operators, expanding their presence across countries.

The APAC data center colocation market will bring multi-million-dollar revenue opportunities for construction contractors and sub-contractors operating in the market. It will also attract new companies willing to offer construction services.

Prominent Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Big Data Exchange

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata Group

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Digital Edge DC

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

LG Uplus

NEXTDC

NTT DATA

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Open DC

Pi DATACENTERS

Princeton Digital Group

Regal Orion

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

Sify Technologies

Tenglong Holding Group

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Entrants

AdaniConneX

Data Center First

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Evolution Data Centres

Hickory

MettaDC

Nautilus Data Technologies

Pure Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

Yondr

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the APAC data center colocation market?

What is the growth rate of the APAC data center colocation market?

What are the key trends in the Asia-Pacific data center colocation industry?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the APAC data center colocation market by 2029?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 534 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $30.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Coverage

1.1. What's Included

1.2. Segmental Coverage



2. Market at a Glance



3. Premium Insights

3.1. Key Markets Highlights

3.2. Key Markets Trends

3.2.1. Increased Digitalization

3.2.2. Rise in Mergers and Acquisitions & Joint Ventures

3.3. Segmentation Analysis

3.4. Geographical Analysis

3.5. Vendor Analysis



4. Introduction

4.1. Internet Penetration

4.2. Digital APAC

4.3. Network Readiness Index



5. Market Opportunities & Trends

5.1. AI Influences Data Center Growth

5.2. 5G Helps Edge Data Centers Grow

5.3. Growth in Adoption of Renewable Energy



6. Market Growth Enablers

6.1. Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Drive Data Center Market

6.2. Mergers and Acquisitions & Joint Ventures in Region

6.3. Increase in Submarine Connectivity

6.4. Increase in Internet Connectivity and Digital Economy



7. Market Restraints

7.1. Location Constraints on Data Center Development

7.2. Rise in Power and Network Outages

7.3. Security Challenges in Data Center



8. Market Landscape

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Investment: Market Size & Forecast

8.3. Area: Market Size & Forecast

8.4. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

8.5. Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast



9. Colocation Services Market

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Market Overview

9.3. Retail Colocation

9.4. Wholesale Colocation



10. Support Infrastructure

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.2. Key Highlights

10.3. Market Overview

10.4. Electrical Infrastructure

10.5. Mechanical Infrastructure

10.6. General Construction



11. Electrical Infrastructure

11.1. Market Snapshot

11.2. Key Highlights

11.3. Market Overview

11.4. Ups Systems

11.5. Generators

11.6. Transfer Switches & Switchgear

11.7. PDUs

11.8. Other Electrical Infrastructure



12. Mechanical Infrastructure

12.1. Market Snapshot

12.2. Key Highlights

12.3. Market Overview

12.4. Cooling Systems

12.5. Racks

12.6. Other Mechanical Infrastructure



13. Cooling Systems

13.1. Market Snapshot

13.2. Key Highlights

13.3. Market Overview

13.4. CRAC & CRAH Units

13.5. Chiller Units

13.6. Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

13.7. Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

13.8. Other Cooling Units



14. Cooling Techniques

14.1. Market Snapshot

14.2. Key Highlights

14.3. Market Overview

14.4. Air-based Cooling Technique

14.5. Liquid-based Cooling Technique



15. General Construction

15.1. Market Snapshot

15.2. Key Highlights

15.3. Market Overview

15.4. Core & Shell Development

15.5. Installation and Commissioning Services

15.6. Engineering & Building Design

15.7. Fire Detection & Suppression

15.8. Physical Security

15.9. DCIM/BMS



16. Tier Standards

16.1. Market Snapshot

16.2. Key Highlights

16.3. Market Overview

16.4. Tier I & II

16.5. Tier III

16.6. Tier IV



17. Geography



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Share by Colocation Investment

18.2. Market Share by Colocation Area

18.3. Market Share by Colocation Power

18.4. Market Share by Colocation Revenue



19. Prominent Data Center Investors



20. New Entrants



21. Quantitative Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8h50i3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment