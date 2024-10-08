Optimove Launches OptiPromo: The First Solution for B2C Marketers to Deliver Dynamic, CRM-Powered Promotions and Rewards Tailored to Each Customer

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, announced the launch of OptiPromo, a groundbreaking solution designed for B2C marketers that delivers dynamic, CRM-powered promotions and rewards tailored to each customer. This innovative solution automates complex reward calculations and leverages customer data to enhance engagement and optimize promotion spending, ultimately boosting retention and profitability.

OptiPromo empowers marketers to implement personalized strategies that resonate with their audiences, ensuring that every promotional effort is both effective and efficient. By streamlining the promotion process and enhancing customer interactions, OptiPromo positions brands to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Key Features of OptiPromo:

Dynamic CRM-Powered Promotions: OptiPromo highlights the crucial role promotions play in leveraging CRM data to optimize spending. Marketers can choose different rewards based on customer tiers, calculate rewards as a percentage of a customer's average transaction amount, or tailor promotions based on the customer's favorite product, enhancing the relevance and effectiveness of each promotion.

Dynamic CRM-Powered Rewards: Utilizing Optimove's extensive data capabilities, OptiPromo powers dynamic bonus calculations that evolve with a customer’s behavior, such as deposits, bets, and losses in iGaming, and discounts and incentives in retail and direct-to-consumer marketing. This automation eliminates manual calculations, delivering personalized incentives that foster engagement and loyalty.

Streamlined Promotion Management: Marketers can manage all promotions within a single interface, freeing up time for strategic initiatives by eliminating cumbersome manual processes.

Optimized Budget Allocation: By aligning rewards with customer value, OptiPromo helps reduce unnecessary overspending on rewards, maximizing profitability and driving generosity/promotion optimization.

Real-Time, Immersive Experiences Supercharge Engagement

OptiPromo not only delivers dynamic, CRM-powered bonuses tailored to each customer’s behavior but also ensures every dollar spent is optimized. This solution, combined with Optimove’s AI-Orchestrated Gamification announced in August 2024, enables marketers to create real-time, immersive experiences that significantly enhance customer engagement and loyalty.

“Until now, marketers have lacked the powerful capabilities to deliver truly personalized promotions at scale and using holistic CRM data,” says Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove."With OptiPromo, brands can automate the calculation of dynamic rewards and leverage comprehensive CRM data to tailor promotions to each customer's unique journey. This not only enhances customer engagement but also allows marketers to optimize their promotional spending, transforming how they connect with their audiences.”

