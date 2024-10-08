The Gross Law Firm Reminds Symbotic Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 15, 2024 – SYM

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM).



Shareholders who purchased shares of SYM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/symbotic-loss-submission-form/?id=107038&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 6, 2024 to July 29, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on July 29, 2024, Symbotic announced their 3Q24 financial results and then lowered its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Symbotic attributed their change in guidance to “schedule growth and higher labor costs during the quarter.” Analysts commenting on the stock questioned when management first knew and responded to the issues. Following this news, Symbotic’s stock price opened at $26.36 per share or approximately 25% below the previous day’s close of $35.63 per share.

DEADLINE: October 15, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/symbotic-loss-submission-form/?id=107038&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SYM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 15, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

