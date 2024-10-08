Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 66.2 Bn By 2033, At 7.7% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview



The Global Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 34.0 billion by 2024 and rise further towards reaching USD 66.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The rise in the Geriatric population is among the major drivers behind the rapid expansion in the degenerative disc disease treatment market globally, along with minimally invasive procedures like artificial disc replacement and spinal fusion devices.

Key market players are investing heavily in research and development efforts to create advanced diagnostic tools and treatments, further stimulating market activity with their use among an increasing number of patients.

The US Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market

The US Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market with an estimated value of USD 10.8 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% until reaching USD 20.3 billion by 2033.

The United States remains a key contributor to the global degenerative disc disease treatment market due to an aging population and the presence of major companies driving innovation. As people experience increasing symptoms, there is an obvious demand for appropriate medical treatments; currently, this demand is being fulfilled through pharmaceutical products in the form of pain relievers and muscle relaxants. Innovation within spinal fusion devices and artificial discs drives growth within this segment.

Important Insights

Global Market Size: This market is estimated to be valued at USD 34.0 billion in 2024, with projections to reach USD 66.2 billion by 2033.

The U.S. degenerative disc disease treatment market is expected to be valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2024, with growth projected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 7.2%.

Global Growth Rate: The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the projected period.

Treatment Type Segment: Pharmacological treatments (drugs) are anticipated to dominate this segment, accounting for 61.9% of the market share in 2024.

Route of Administration Segment: The oral route of administration is expected to lead, commanding 66.7% of the market share in 2024.

Regional Analysis: North America is projected to hold the largest share of this market, with an estimated 37.9% in 2024.

Latest Trends

The degenerative disc disease treatment market is gradually moving towards minimally invasive surgical procedures. Such techniques include artificial replacements of discs and modern types of spinal fusions, which normally come along with some benefits faster recovery time, less complication rate, and better maintenance of spinal mobility.

Orthobiologic therapies represent cutting-edge innovations for treating degenerative disc disease, with gene therapy, cell-based treatments, and tissue engineering taking the forefront in terms of treating its causes as well as alleviating symptoms. These emerging therapies attempt not only to manage symptoms but also alleviate them in terms of alleviating them altogether.

In treating degenerative disc disease, personalized medicine--therapy tailored specifically to each genetic profile and stage--is becoming increasingly prominent. Genomic advances will drive this focus while proteomics will allow more precise treatment planning.

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive scenario for the treatment of degenerative disc disease involves leading companies such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, and Stryker, which have manufactured sophisticated medical equipment for the treatment of such disorders, including spinal fusion devices and artificial discs.

Other leading pharmaceuticals include Pfizer and Eli Lilly, which offer new pharmacological pain management treatments. Companies like Mesoblast and Vericel Corporation are at the forefront of advanced cell-based and gene therapies in orthobiologic therapies.

The segment also shows strategic mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships in an effort toward innovation for the ever-evolving patient need for degenerative disc disease.

Some of the prominent market players:

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Spinal Elements, Inc.

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

Other Key Players

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 34.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 66.2 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 7.7% North America Revenue Share (2024) 37.9% The US Market Size (2024) USD 10.8 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration, By Disease Indication, and By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Pharmacological treatments are expected to account for 61.9% of global degenerative disc disease treatment market revenue by 2024, due to their widespread and easy availability for providing symptomatic management of degenerative disc disease treatments.

Fast pain relievers include acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Muscle relaxants such as Cyclobenzaprine help manage spasms. Opioids, though potentially addictive, should only be used if severe chronic pain develops, though dependence must always be managed safely for best outcomes.

Typically noninvasive forms of treatment such as pharmaceutical therapies tend to be preferred over such harsh procedures as they provide noninvasive means of managing symptoms more effectively than surgical approaches alone.

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Pharmacological Treatments (Drugs) Pain Relievers Acetaminophen Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Ibuprofen Naproxen Muscle Relaxants Cyclobenzaprine Baclofen

Oral Steroids Prednisone Dexamethasone

Narcotics (Opioids) Short-Acting Opioids Morphine Oxycodone Hydrocodone Tramadol

Long-Acting Opioids Methadone Fentanyl

Others

Orthobiologic Treatments Biomolecular/Gene Therapy Gene Editing Gene Therapy Vectors Cell-Based Therapy Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Tissue-Based Therapy Allografts Autografts Xenografts Tissue-Engineered Products Synthetic Scaffolds Bioactive Molecules

Medical Devices Implantable Devices Spinal Fusion Devices Artificial Discs External Devices Back Braces Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices



By Route of Administration

Oral Tablets Capsules Liquids

Injectable Intravenous (IV) Intramuscular (IM) Subcutaneous (SC)

Topical Creams Gels Patches



By Disease Indication

Early Stage

Mid Stage

Late Stage

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Growth Drivers

Aging Population and Rising Prevalence: An increasingly aging global population is driving demand for degenerative disc disease treatments, as more people experience conditions like Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease which increases with each passing year and leads to a greater need for both conservative and surgical therapies to treat Lumbar DDD.

An increasingly aging global population is driving demand for degenerative disc disease treatments, as more people experience conditions like Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease which increases with each passing year and leads to a greater need for both conservative and surgical therapies to treat Lumbar DDD. Technological Advancements in Medical Device s: Developments in medical device technologies such as more durable spinal fusion devices and advanced artificial discs have increased market growth significantly, while robotic-assisted surgery and real-time imaging technologies are providing benefits in complex spinal surgeries by improving results and shortening recovery times.

s: Developments in medical device technologies such as more durable spinal fusion devices and advanced artificial discs have increased market growth significantly, while robotic-assisted surgery and real-time imaging technologies are providing benefits in complex spinal surgeries by improving results and shortening recovery times. Increased Healthcare Spending: Growing healthcare expenditures in developed regions like North America and Europe is driving market expansion. Increased spending allows greater access to advanced treatments, propelling the market ahead.

Restraints

Expansion into Emerging Markets: Emerging markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer significant expansion potential. Economic expansion, improved healthcare access, and large aging populations such as those found in countries like China and India drive the need for advanced degenerative disc disease treatments that have advanced capabilities.

Emerging markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer significant expansion potential. Economic expansion, improved healthcare access, and large aging populations such as those found in countries like China and India drive the need for advanced degenerative disc disease treatments that have advanced capabilities. Development of Novel Therapies: Novel therapies such as gene therapy and advanced cell-based treatments offer exciting new growth avenues. With potential beyond mere symptom relief to potentially disease-modifying interventions, novel therapies hold great promise as future approaches in healthcare delivery.

Growth Opportunities

High Treatment Costs: One major obstacle to market expansion is the high costs associated with advanced therapies like spinal fusion surgery and artificial disc replacement procedures, making them inaccessible to many patients, particularly in developing regions. Insurance policies limit patient coverage which makes accessing such costly procedures inaccessible for many.

One major obstacle to market expansion is the high costs associated with advanced therapies like spinal fusion surgery and artificial disc replacement procedures, making them inaccessible to many patients, particularly in developing regions. Insurance policies limit patient coverage which makes accessing such costly procedures inaccessible for many. Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Strict regulatory requirements can delay new treatments entering the degenerative disc disease treatment market, even while they ensure patient safety - this delays commercialization and ultimately slows market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to lead the degenerative disc disease treatment market over its projected period, holding a 37.9% market share by 2024. This high market share can be explained by factors like high rates of disc degeneration among geriatric populations in both North America and Canada and the presence of key market players like advanced medical treatments, solid R&D investments, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure which aid North America's leadership position.

Further strengthened by favorable reimbursement policies and increasing purchasing power of consumers as they further cement North American as the global degenerative disc disease disease treatment market leader globally.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Global Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market

August 2024: Medtronic launched their next-generation spinal fusion device to enhance surgical outcomes and decrease recovery times for those living with degenerative disc disease.

launched their next-generation spinal fusion device to enhance surgical outcomes and decrease recovery times for those living with degenerative disc disease. July 2024: Pfizer gained FDA approval for an oral medication designed to decrease inflammation among mid-stage degenerative disc disease patients.

gained FDA approval for an oral medication designed to decrease inflammation among mid-stage degenerative disc disease patients. June 2024: Zimmer Biomet entered a partnership agreement with one of the world's premier research institutions to develop an early-stage degenerative disc disease gene therapy treatment protocol.

entered a partnership agreement with one of the world's premier research institutions to develop an early-stage degenerative disc disease gene therapy treatment protocol. May 2024: Stryker successfully acquired an orthobiologic company to expand their product offering within the degenerative disc disease treatment market.

successfully acquired an orthobiologic company to expand their product offering within the degenerative disc disease treatment market. April 2024: Johnson & Johnson introduced new artificial discs offering increased durability and better patient outcomes.

introduced new artificial discs offering increased durability and better patient outcomes. March 2024: Vericel Corporation announced promising results of their clinical trial testing a cell-based therapy intended to treat late-stage degenerative disc disease.

announced promising results of their clinical trial testing a cell-based therapy intended to treat late-stage degenerative disc disease. February 2024: Mesoblast gained regulatory approval for their mesenchymal stem cell therapy designed specifically to treat mid-stage degenerative disc disease patients.

gained regulatory approval for their mesenchymal stem cell therapy designed specifically to treat mid-stage degenerative disc disease patients. January 2024: Eli Lilly unveiled their pain management medication designed for individuals suffering chronic degenerative disc pain due to degeneration.

