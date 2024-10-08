New Children’s Book Promotes Cherishing Time With Grandparents

Charleston, SC, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s difficult to teach young children about death and dying, especially when it concerns loved ones. However, author Brenda Volz and illustrator Nai Saechao have teamed up to create a lovely storybook for children that focuses on lasting memories.

Sitting on Grandpa’s Lap is a poignant and vibrantly illustrated book for kids that follows a young boy’s fondest memories of spending time with his grandfather. They play catch, talk about school and tractors, rake the leaves together, read together, and so much more.

“[The book’s aim is to communicate to children to] cherish the time with loved ones because life is too short,” Brenda said. “Enjoy the simple things.”

Much in the same vein as Hans Wilhelm’s work, Sitting on Grandpa’s Lap is a delicate reminder to make the most of every moment with the ones you love because long after they’re gone and you’ve grown up, you’ll carry those wonderful memories in your heart and soul.

About the Author:

Brenda Volz grew up in a small midwestern town. She worked with children in various capacities during her school years and has always had a creative mind. She went to college for 26 years, obtaining many degrees including her doctorate. She has published a min-novel, presented at seminars, and even wrote a grant to have children’s book author Jean Patrick present a workshop with her students. Brenda has two grown sons and an Aussie Doodle whose name is Sadie. She enjoys reading, writing, decorating, and spending time at the movies.

