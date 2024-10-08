Key-Whitman Eye Center Selects Nextech

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced Key-Whitman Eye Center has selected Nextech’s ophthalmology platform to automate clinical, surgical, and administrative workflows, increase speed to revenue, and improve patient engagement and care across its 12 locations and two surgery centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.



“After an extensive evaluation we found that Nextech’s ophthalmology platform with integrated data, payments, reporting, and AI functions provided us the ability to drive operational and financial efficiencies across our expanding organization,” said Dan Chambers, CEO, MBA, COE, FASOA with 25 years at Key-Whitman Eye Center and Central Point Surgery Center.

“The ability for us to have visibility of our clinical and ASC operations across our 12 practice locations is critical to improving both our clinical and patient outcomes. Our management and clinical team was deeply involved in the analysis and recommendation of the various integrated systems for ophthalmology, optometry, optical, and ASC operations.”

Designed specifically for the unique and complex requirements of eyecare practices, Nextech’s ophthalmology platform is the IRIS® Registry’s No. 1 collaborator with the most registered practices. Built on the company’s natively integrated EHR and practice management system, it provides practices with a secure and easy-to-use healthcare platform that automates clinical and operational workflows, streamlines processes, and improves the quality of the patient experience, resulting in better practice and healthcare outcomes.

“We are seeing more multi-location eyecare practices turn to Nextech to provide them with a single technology platform to gain complete visibility across their entire clinical operations,” said Rusty Frantz, chief executive officer at Nextech. “Our out-of-the-box content allows practices to rapidly deploy and seamlessly integrate with clinic workflows, while our technology enables them to easily scale to meet the demands of their expanding number of practices they operate.”

Nextech will be exhibiting at the AAO 2024 conference from Oct. 18-21. Stop by Booth 2308 to learn more about Nextech or visit www.nextech.com.

About Key-Whitman Eye Center

Key-Whitman Eye Center, with 12 practice locations and 26 doctors throughout the Dallas and Fort Worth Metroplex area, has been recognized as a leading eye care facility for more than 60 years, providing refractive surgery including LASIK and EVO ICL surgery for vision correction and general eye care services. Treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, corneal disease and dry eye as well as reconstructive and cosmetic eye surgery and optical services is offered by the center. Dr. Jeffrey Whitman, Chief Surgeon and Medical Director, is a recipient of the American Medical Association Physician’s Recognition Award is the immediate past president of the American College of Eye Surgeons, former president of the Outpatient Ophthalmic Surgery Society (OOSS) and was recognized by D Magazine’s “Best Doctors” peer review as one of Dallas’s best for more than 20 years.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

