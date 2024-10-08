PLEMCo Completes Design Build System

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - PLEMCo, a subsidiary of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) (“SIRC” or “the Company”) has completed the design and build of a net zero energy solar photovoltaic system as part of the USACE Lake Isabella Permanent Operations Buildings project at Lake Isabella, Kern County, California. The project included ground and roof-mount solar arrays. PLEMCo met the specific requirements of this project for the US Army Corp of Engineers. The energy the solar component provides will be a valuable addition to the many other sustainable solutions included in the overall design of the site.

The project wrapped up in September and PLEMCo is now focusing on other projects including Lancaster, Olive View, Beaches and Harbor and San Jacinto.

About PLEMCo

PLEMCo (est. 2003) is charging toward clean energy solutions to control energy costs and reduce your carbon footprint. We provide energy, water conservation and renewable energy design, consulting and installation services to businesses of all sizes throughout the US. We are DoE-Qualified ESCo, in the CA-DGS ESCo pool, and a qualified FEMP-Enable provider. From simple energy efficiency to complex ESPCs are provided to both commercial and government clients.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRCD) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's investor-relations website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com, corporate website at https://www.sirc.com or join us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

