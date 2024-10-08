SUNLQ INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sunlight Financial Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (“Sunlight Financial” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: SUNLQ) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sunlight Financial securities between January 25, 2021, and October 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SUNLQ.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants engaged in a plan or scheme that, to the detriment of Sunlight Financial investors, enabled Sunlight Financial to originate and conceal from its investors a large pool of loans to unscrupulous solar panel installers of dubious credit quality, and a massive amount of funded but unsold mispriced solar loans that Cross River Bank warehoused “off balance sheet” – that is, loans for which Sunlight Financial retained full economic exposure until those loans were sold, but which were not reflected on Sunlight Financial’s balance sheet.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SUNLQ or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Sunlight Financial you have until December 2, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

