Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its third-quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call:



Earnings Release:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET Conference Call:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. ET Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (800) 715-9871; International: (646) 307-1963; Access code 1586600 Webcast:

Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Webcast Replay: Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until midnight ET on October 22, 2025, via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Telephone Replay: U.S. (800) 770-2030; International: (647) 362-9199; Access code 1586600. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight ET on November 5, 2024

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com