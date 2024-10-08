Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size in Automotive Anticipated to Exceed USD 13.0 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 15.6%: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) market in automotive is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2034. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for artificial intelligence (AI) market in automotive (자동차 인공지능(AI) 시장) is estimated to reach US$ 13.0 billion by the end of 2034.

A significant driver is the rise of edge computing in automotive AI applications. Edge computing enables data processing closer to the source, reducing latency and enhancing real-time decision-making capabilities in autonomous vehicles and connected cars.

The emergence of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions is gaining traction in the automotive sector. As vehicles become more connected and autonomous, the threat landscape expands, necessitating robust cybersecurity measures to protect against potential cyberattacks and data breaches.

The integration of AI in automotive design and manufacturing processes is streamlining product development and improving operational efficiency. AI-driven design tools and simulation software optimize vehicle performance, reduce time to market, and minimize manufacturing defects, driving cost savings and enhancing product quality.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Automotive: Competitive Landscape

In the fiercely competitive artificial intelligence (AI) market in automotive, industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Intel, and Alphabet's Waymo drive innovation with advanced AI solutions.

These companies specialize in developing AI-powered systems for autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity, and predictive maintenance. Emerging players like Mobileye and Argo AI challenge incumbents with specialized expertise in computer vision and machine learning algorithms.

Traditional automotive manufacturers such as Toyota and BMW are investing heavily in AI research and development to integrate intelligent features into their vehicles. The competitive landscape continually evolves as companies vie for dominance in shaping the future of automotive AI technology. Some prominent players are as follows:

Waymo

Tesla Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Bosch Group

Mobileye

Aptiv PLC

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

BMW Group

Audi AG

Continental AG

Uber Technologies Inc.

Volvo Cars

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Valeo SA

Hyundai Motor Company

Baidu Inc.

Product Portfolio

Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., pioneers autonomous driving technology. Their self-driving vehicles utilize advanced sensors and AI algorithms to navigate roads safely, offering a glimpse into the future of transportation.

Tesla, Inc. revolutionizes the automotive industry with electric vehicles, solar energy solutions, and energy storage products. Their innovative technology and sustainable approach redefine mobility and energy consumption worldwide.

Key Findings of the Market Report

SUVs lead the AI market in automotive due to their popularity and demand for advanced safety, connectivity, and autonomous driving features.

Computer vision emerges as the leading technology type segment in the AI market in automotive, enabling advanced perception and recognition capabilities in vehicles.

Processors emerge as the leading component type segment in the AI market in automotive, driving advancements in computational power and efficiency.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Automotive Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and connected car technologies drives growth in the AI market for automotive applications.

Technological advancements in machine learning and computer vision enable enhanced vehicle safety and performance.

Collaborations between automakers and tech companies accelerate AI integration in vehicles.

Growing emphasis on predictive maintenance and vehicle analytics fosters AI adoption in automotive manufacturing and operations.

Regulatory initiatives and government support for AI research and development propel innovation and market expansion in the automotive sector.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Automotive: Regional Profile

North America leads the charge, boasting a robust ecosystem of AI startups, tech giants, and automotive manufacturers. Silicon Valley serves as the epicenter of AI innovation, with companies like NVIDIA, Tesla, and Alphabet's Waymo driving advancements in autonomous driving technology.

Partnerships between automakers and tech firms accelerate AI integration in vehicles, positioning North America as a frontrunner in shaping the future of automotive AI.

Europe showcases a rich heritage of automotive engineering excellence, with companies like BMW, Daimler, and Volkswagen embracing AI to enhance vehicle performance and safety.

Collaborations between European automakers and AI startups foster innovation in areas such as predictive maintenance and intelligent manufacturing, bolstering Europe's position as a key player in automotive AI development.

In Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization and technological innovation fuel the adoption of AI in automotive applications. Companies like Toyota, Hyundai, and Baidu lead the region's AI initiatives, leveraging AI-driven solutions for autonomous vehicles, smart mobility, and connected car technologies.

Government support for AI research and development further accelerates market growth, making Asia Pacific a dynamic hub for automotive AI innovation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Automotive: Key Segments

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Hatchback

Sedan

SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

Off-road Vehicles

Agriculture Equipment

Industrial Equipment

Construction and Mining Equipment

By Technology Type

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Speech Recognition

Others

By Component Type

Hardware

Sensors

Processors

Graphic Processing Units

Others

Software

Services

By Level of Autonomy

Level 1: Driver Assistance

Level 2: Partial Automation

Level 3: Conditional Automation

Level 4: High Automation

Level 5: Full Automation

By Application

Autonomous Driving

Predictive Maintenance

Driver Assistance Systems

In-car Personal Assistants

Natural Language Processing (NLP) for Voice Recognition

Computer Vision for Object Detection and Recognition

Virtual Assistants for Infotainment Systems

AI-based Navigation Systems

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication

Others

By End User

OEM

Fleet Operators

Mobility Service Providers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

