9th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:8th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:11,126
Lowest price per share (pence):667.00
Highest price per share (pence):677.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):672.3377

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON672.337711,126667.00677.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
08 October 2024 08:24:1757671.00XLON00303354464TRLO1
08 October 2024 08:24:17113671.00XLON00303354465TRLO1
08 October 2024 08:55:05107672.00XLON00303382673TRLO1
08 October 2024 08:55:05123672.00XLON00303382674TRLO1
08 October 2024 11:32:33187674.00XLON00303563389TRLO1
08 October 2024 11:32:411674.00XLON00303563396TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:097677.00XLON00303565971TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:09104677.00XLON00303565972TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:09118677.00XLON00303565973TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:09140677.00XLON00303565974TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:0991677.00XLON00303565975TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:30:39228675.00XLON00303565983TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03241674.00XLON00303566208TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03120674.00XLON00303566209TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03120674.00XLON00303566210TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03120674.00XLON00303566211TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03584672.00XLON00303566212TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03325672.00XLON00303566213TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03115672.00XLON00303566214TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03242672.00XLON00303566215TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:03340672.00XLON00303566216TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:16270670.00XLON00303566221TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:16340670.00XLON00303566222TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:16276670.00XLON00303566223TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:41:16212672.00XLON00303566224TRLO1
08 October 2024 12:44:14121674.00XLON00303566282TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:00:07563676.00XLON00303566704TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:05:31121675.00XLON00303566867TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:08:4997677.00XLON00303566944TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:08:4984677.00XLON00303566945TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:12:2195677.00XLON00303567016TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:12:2118677.00XLON00303567017TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:14:4729677.00XLON00303567052TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:15:2764677.00XLON00303567062TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:15:2749677.00XLON00303567063TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:16:07569675.00XLON00303567073TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:29:46120672.00XLON00303567462TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:31:58121671.00XLON00303567496TRLO1
08 October 2024 13:36:33117670.00XLON00303567670TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:01:10114667.00XLON00303568291TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:01:1036667.00XLON00303568292TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:01:1077667.00XLON00303568293TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:32:455668.00XLON00303569323TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:32:50111668.00XLON00303569324TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:35:56221672.00XLON00303569505TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:35:56114672.00XLON00303569506TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:43:56149672.00XLON00303569850TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:51:56175672.00XLON00303570181TRLO1
08 October 2024 14:59:56250672.00XLON00303570481TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:03:40135674.00XLON00303570673TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:11:57121673.00XLON00303570887TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:12:32196673.00XLON00303570896TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:13:0186673.00XLON00303570910TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:13:0128673.00XLON00303570911TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:22:44228671.00XLON00303571459TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:48:45248670.00XLON00303572469TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:48:45124670.00XLON00303572470TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:51:54154670.00XLON00303572626TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:51:54162670.00XLON00303572627TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:51:54150670.00XLON00303572628TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:56:5029671.00XLON00303572880TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:56:50278671.00XLON00303572881TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:56:50187671.00XLON00303572882TRLO1
08 October 2024 15:57:34116671.00XLON00303572905TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:07:35233670.00XLON00303573407TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:11:13117670.00XLON00303573812TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:11:13116670.00XLON00303573813TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:11:13117669.00XLON00303573814TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:14:20117670.00XLON00303574167TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:14:2070669.00XLON00303574168TRLO1
08 October 2024 16:17:07113671.00XLON00303574427TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970