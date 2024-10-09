SINGAPORE, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 9, 2024.



OKX Wallet Expands Babylon Playhub, Partners with Movement Labs for Web3 Giveaway

OKX Wallet has announced two major updates today:

Babylon Playhub expansion: OKX Wallet is expanding its Babylon Playhub in preparation for the upcoming Babylon Cap 2 launch⁠. The Babylon Staking Event Cap 2 is set at 5,000 BTC and will launch at block height 864790⁠. OKX Wallet will support direct staking via the Babylon Playhub when Cap 2 launches, offering eligible users exclusive rewards and additional earning opportunities⁠. For Cap 2, OKX Wallet encourages users to head to the Babylon Playhub for optimal yield strategies, step-by-step guides and exclusive rewards⁠. Launched in August 2024, Babylon Playhub offers a range of opportunities for users to engage in staking and restaking activities within the Babylon ecosystem, including exclusive rewards and additional earning opportunities. Babylon Playhub has already demonstrated significant success during Cap 1, where OKX Wallet's DeFi aggregator and its five partner projects accounted for 68.6% (a total of 685.8 BTC) of the 1,000 BTC staking cap, securing four out of the top five spots on the Babylon staking leaderboard.

OKX Wallet is expanding its in preparation for the upcoming Babylon Cap 2 launch⁠. The Babylon Staking Event Cap 2 is set at 5,000 BTC and will launch at block height 864790⁠. Web3 Giveaway with Movement Labs: OKX Wallet has partnered with Movement Labs for a giveaway campaign⁠ - accessible via OKX Wallet's Web3 Giveaway platform . This collaboration aims to engage users in the decentralized ecosystem through various activities: Movement Labs dApp quests: Users can now explore popular dApps like RazorDex, RouteX, and Echelon Market using OKX Wallet to earn exclusive Movement Spartan badges. OKX Wallet companion quests: In addition to Movement's offerings, OKX Wallet is launching its own set of quests featuring time-limited Discord Roles and a commemorative Galxe Badge. Dual reward structure: Participants have the opportunity to earn rewards from both Movement Labs and OKX Wallet, maximizing their engagement benefits.



OKX Wallet has partnered with Movement Labs for a giveaway campaign⁠ - accessible via . This collaboration aims to engage users in the decentralized ecosystem through various activities:

These updates highlight OKX Wallet's commitment to enhancing user engagement and expanding opportunities in the onchain space.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com