UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for September 2024

At the end of September 2024, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 110,652,666 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of June 2024 which amounted to EUR 112,755,226.

The share price including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 1.8865 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of June 2024, amounted to EUR 1.9223. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception including success fee-accrual decreased to 6.73% compared to the previously announced IRR of June 2024, which amounted to 8.12%.

At the end of September 2024, the NAV excluding success fee accrual decreased to EUR 110,652,656 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of June 2024, which amounted to EUR 112,836,039. The share price excluding the success fee accrual decreased to EUR 1.8865 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of June 2024, which amounted to EUR 1.9237. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual decreased to 6.73 % compared to the previously announced IRR of June 2024, which amounted to 8.15%

