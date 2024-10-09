Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2024 & 2030 Featuring Key Players - BASF, Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Evonik Industries, Huntsman International, Solvay, and Stepan

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) was estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The increasing demand for personal care products, driven by rising hygiene awareness, urbanization, and disposable incomes, is propelling the growth of the SLES market across various applications.

What Are the Key Drivers of Growth in the SLES Market?



The growth in the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for personal care and cleaning products, technological advancements in mild and sustainable surfactants, and the expansion of e-commerce and online retail channels. The increasing focus on hygiene and personal care, particularly in emerging markets, is driving the demand for SLES in shampoos, body washes, and facial cleansers.

The shift towards eco-friendly and low-irritation formulations is promoting the adoption of bio-based and sustainable SLES in various applications. The growth of the household cleaning segment, fueled by rising awareness of cleanliness and hygiene, is further supporting market growth. Additionally, the expansion of online sales platforms and the growing popularity of customized and premium personal care products are creating new opportunities for SLES manufacturers, reinforcing its market potential.

How Are Innovations in Mild and Sustainable Surfactants Impacting the SLES Market?



Technological advancements in surfactant chemistry are driving innovation in the SLES market, enabling the development of milder and more sustainable formulations. As consumer awareness of product safety and environmental impact grows, there is a rising demand for sulfate-free and low-irritation alternatives in personal care products.

This trend is leading to the development of new-generation SLES derivatives that offer reduced skin irritation and enhanced biodegradability without compromising performance. Additionally, advancements in green chemistry and sustainable sourcing of raw materials are promoting the use of bio-based SLES, which is derived from natural sources like coconut oil and palm kernel oil. These innovations are expanding the market for SLES by catering to the evolving preferences of health-conscious and eco-friendly consumers, particularly in regions with stringent regulatory standards for personal care and cleaning products.



Which Market Segments Are Driving the Growth of the SLES Industry?



Applications of SLES include personal care products, household cleaning products, industrial cleaners, and others, with personal care products holding a large market share due to the widespread use of SLES in shampoos, body washes, and facial cleansers. End-use industries comprise personal care and cosmetics, household cleaning, industrial cleaning, and agrochemicals, with personal care and cosmetics leading the market due to the growing demand for hygiene and grooming products.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the SLES market, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the expansion of the personal care and cleaning product sectors in countries like China and India. North America and Europe are also significant markets, characterized by high consumer awareness and stringent regulatory standards for product safety and environmental sustainability.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Detergents & Cleaners Application segment, which is expected to reach US$917.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Personal Care Products Application segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $374.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.1% CAGR to reach $430.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BASF SE, Dow, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for SLES in Personal Care and Household Cleaning Products Drives Market Growth

Increasing Use of SLES in Shampoos and Body Washes Expands Addressable Market

Focus on Developing Mild and Low-Irritation Formulations Spurs Market Innovation

Challenges Related to Health Concerns and Allergic Reactions Pose Market Constraints

Emergence of Sulfate-Free and Natural Surfactants Creates Competitive Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of SLES in Industrial Cleaners and Detergents Enhances Market Potential

Technological Advancements in SLES Manufacturing Processes Strengthen Market Competitiveness

Rising Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Ingredients in Personal Care Products Spurs Market Adoption

Expansion of SLES Applications in Agrochemicals and Pharmaceuticals Generates New Opportunities

Rising Consumer Awareness About Product Safety and Ingredient Quality Spurs Demand for High-Purity SLES

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 43 Featured)

BASF SE

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

Solvay SA

Stepan Company

