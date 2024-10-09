Concentrated Nitric Acid Research Report 2023-2030: Infrastructure Development in Asia-Pacific and Latin America Spurs Demand for Explosives

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concentrated Nitric Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Concentrated Nitric Acid was estimated at US$21.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$27.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







As industries seek efficient, high-performance chemical processes, concentrated nitric acid remains indispensable, driving the advancement of technologies that depend on high reactivity and strong oxidative capabilities.

What Key Factors Are Driving Expansion of the Concentrated Nitric Acid Market?



The growth in the concentrated nitric acid market is driven by several key factors, reflecting both its increasing demand across various industries and advancements in production technology. One of the primary drivers is the rising global demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers, particularly in emerging economies with expanding agricultural sectors. As the world seeks to increase food production to meet the needs of a growing population, the demand for fertilizers like ammonium nitrate, which is produced using concentrated nitric acid, continues to rise.

This demand is further supported by the need for sustainable farming practices that improve crop yields without depleting the soil, positioning concentrated nitric acid as a vital component in the global agricultural supply chain. Another significant factor is the growing demand for explosives in mining and construction. As infrastructure development accelerates, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, industries require large quantities of explosives for blasting and excavation, fueling the demand for concentrated nitric acid as a key raw material in explosive manufacturing.

Additionally, the expanding electronics and semiconductor industries, driven by advancements in consumer electronics and the digital economy, are increasing the need for high-purity nitric acid for metal etching and cleaning processes. The adoption of cleaner production technologies and stricter environmental regulations are also influencing the market. With governments imposing tighter controls on emissions and waste, particularly in Europe and North America, manufacturers are investing in more efficient and environmentally friendly nitric acid production processes, which is boosting market growth.

Lastly, the rising importance of metal recycling and recovery, driven by sustainability initiatives, is contributing to increased demand for nitric acid in metallurgical applications. These factors, along with ongoing innovations in production and application technologies, are driving growth in the concentrated nitric acid market, making it a key element in numerous industrial sectors globally.

What Technological Innovations Are Shaping the Production and Use of Concentrated Nitric Acid?



The production and application of concentrated nitric acid have seen considerable advancements, primarily driven by technological innovations aimed at improving efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. One of the most significant advancements is in the development of cleaner production technologies, such as the Ostwald process, which has been optimized to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Innovations in catalyst design have improved the efficiency of ammonia oxidation, a key step in the production of nitric acid, enabling higher yields while minimizing environmental impact. Additionally, technologies for capturing and mitigating nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions during nitric acid production have become more sophisticated, ensuring that the process complies with stringent environmental regulations. On the application side, advancements in materials technology have enhanced the safety and longevity of storage and handling systems for concentrated nitric acid, which is highly corrosive.

New materials, such as specialized alloys and coatings, are being used to prevent corrosion in storage tanks and pipelines, reducing the risks associated with handling this aggressive chemical. In metallurgy, nitric acid's use in the etching process has benefited from innovations in precision control, enabling cleaner and more consistent results in the electronics and semiconductor industries. Additionally, the integration of automation and real-time monitoring in chemical processes using nitric acid has improved operational efficiency and safety. These technological advancements are not only enhancing the production and use of concentrated nitric acid but are also driving its broader adoption across a wide range of industrial sectors.



How Is Concentrated Nitric Acid Applied Across Various Industries?



Concentrated nitric acid is utilized in a diverse array of industries, owing to its strong oxidizing properties and versatility in chemical reactions. In agriculture, it is primarily used for producing ammonium nitrate, a key ingredient in nitrogen-based fertilizers that boost crop yields and are critical for global food production. In the defense and mining sectors, nitric acid plays a crucial role in the manufacture of explosives like TNT and nitroglycerin, which are essential for mining operations, construction projects, and military applications.

The chemical industry also relies heavily on concentrated nitric acid for the production of nitrated compounds used in dyes, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals. In the metallurgical industry, concentrated nitric acid is used for refining and purifying precious metals such as gold and platinum, as well as in passivation processes that enhance the corrosion resistance of stainless steel.

Its ability to dissolve metals makes it valuable in the recovery and recycling of metals from electronic waste, contributing to more sustainable resource management. In electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, it is used for etching and cleaning metal surfaces, ensuring precision in the fabrication of components. The medical and pharmaceutical industries also benefit from nitric acid derivatives, particularly in the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients.



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Concentrated Nitric Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand in Fertilizer Production Propels Growth of Concentrated Nitric Acid in Agriculture

Increasing Use of Concentrated Nitric Acid in Explosives Manufacturing Expands Addressable Market in Defense and Mining

Surge in Demand for Nitration Processes Spurs Growth of Concentrated Nitric Acid in Pharmaceuticals and Dyes

Rising Use of Concentrated Nitric Acid in Metal Processing Expands Market for Surface Treatment and Pickling Applications

Rising Demand for Concentrated Nitric Acid in Aerospace and Defense Spurs Growth in Propellant and Fuel Applications

Expanding Use of Concentrated Nitric Acid in Laboratory Research Strengthens Demand in Analytical and Testing Applications

Rising Demand for Concentrated Nitric Acid in Plastics and Synthetic Fibers Spurs Growth in Polymer Manufacturing

Technological Innovations in Safe Storage and Transportation of Concentrated Nitric Acid Strengthen Market Growth in Industrial Applications

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Basf SE

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dyno Nobel Inc.

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Corporation

Ineos Enterprises

Ixom

J.R. Simplot Company

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Linde AG

LSB Industries, Inc.

National Chemical Group

OCI NV

Omnia Holdings Ltd.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Chemours Company

UBE Industries Ltd.

Yara International ASA

