Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call on October 24, 2024

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, today announced that it will host a teleconference call for the financial community on October 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). On this call, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Susan Riel and Chief Financial Officer Eric Newell will discuss earnings for the third quarter 2024 financial results. Those results will be released after the close of business on October 23, 2024.

Interested parties will need to register at the below-noted URL in order to listen and participate in the call. Once a participant registers with a valid email, they will receive a dial-in phone number and unique PIN number which will be needed to access the call. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website, which is www.EagleBankCorp.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website through November 7, 2024.

Participant Call Registration Link :

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6cdce3c45a9f49219ea94a6f7c9fa083

Webcast Link :

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79xpxyi2

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this release.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact

Eric Newell, Chief Financial Officer, Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

240.497.1796