Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|02/10/2024
|172 000
|68.81
|11 834 598
|03/10/2024
|250 000
|67.53
|16 881 300
|04/10/2024
|225 000
|68.26
|15 357 375
|07/10/2024
|150 000
|68.63
|10 294 395
|08/10/2024
|300 000
|66.30
|19 891 050
|Previous Transactions
|2 740 956
|Accumulated to date
|3 837 956
|64.01
|245 658 243
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 17 920 461 shares, corresponding to 0.89% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
