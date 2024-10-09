Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) Industry Research 2024: Market Forecast to Grow by $20.4 Billion During 2023-2028, Blockchain and Digitalization Key to Future Growth

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fourth party logistics (4pl) market is forecasted to grow by USD 20.4 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.97%

The report on the fourth party logistics (4pl) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advantages of 4pl, increasing inorganic activities, and rapid growth in e-commerce industry.

This study identifies the increasing adoption of blockchain in logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the fourth party logistics (4pl) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on digitalization in logistics and increase in retail sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fourth party logistics (4pl) market vendors. Also, the fourth party logistics (4pl) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

4PL Group

Allyn International Services Inc.

AP Moller Maersk AS

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CMA CGM SA Group

Conexial Supply Chain India PVT LTD

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV AS

Express Delivery Sweden AB

FedEx Corp.

Global4PL

J and J Denholm Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Logistics Plus Inc.

LOGISFASHION SA

OIA Global

Overseas Corporation Pvt Ltd

SNCF Group.

XPO Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Solution integrator mode - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Synergy plus operating mode - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Industry innovator mode - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

