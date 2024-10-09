Mongolia Construction Industry Analysis 2024: Output to Grow by 4.8% in Real-terms this Year Before Registering a Projected AAGR of 4.7% During 2025-2028

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mongolia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mongolian construction industry's growth is expected to accelerate to 4.8% in real terms in 2024, supported by public and private sector investment in the energy, transport, and residential sectors.

In December 2023, the Mongolian Parliament approved the 2024 Budget, with a total expenditure of MNT27.4 trillion ($7.1 billion), which is 34.3% higher than the 2023 Budget allocation. Of the total budget, the government allocated MNT4.2 trillion ($1.1 billion) to the Ministry of Education, MNT1.6 trillion ($419.7 billion) to the Ministry of Health, MNT692 billion ($181.5 million) to Ministry of Road, Transportation and Development, MNT415 billion to ($108.9 million) to Minister of Construction and Urban Development, MNT336 billion ($88.2 million) to Minister of Energy.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the publisher expects the Mongolian construction industry to record an annual average growth of 4.7% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in the transport, electricity, housing, and mining sectors. In March 2023, the Mongolian Government, and the cooperation of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) announced that they are committed to expanding the capacity and operation of the transportation and logistics sectors in Mongolia.

Furthermore, the government plans to construct dry ports and international airports in Khushig Valley, Zamiin-uud district, Altanbulag district, Khovd province and Dornod province, to increase the carrying capacity of freight transportation, ensure fast clearance, and increase the volume of transit freight by 2030. In the long term, the construction industry's growth will be supported by the "Vision-2050" framework in a new settlement zone in Khushigt Valley, which will accommodate 150,000 people by 2040.



