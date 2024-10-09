Peru Construction Industry Analysis 2024: Output tp Grow by 5.1% this year After a Decline of 8% in 2023 - Forecasts 2025-2028

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following a decline of 8% in 2023, Peru's construction industry is expected to grow by 5.1% in real terms in 2024, supported by private investments in the mining industry, and public spending in transport and energy infrastructure projects.

According to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica e Informatica (INEI), the value add of extraction activities domestically rose by 7.6% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2024, following an annual growth of 8.2% in 2023. Growth in the construction activity will also be supported by the 2024 Budget, approved in November 2023, that allocated PEN46.5 billion ($12.2 billion) for education, PEN29.5 billion ($7.7 billion) for healthcare, PEN22 billion ($5.8 billion) for the transportation sector, and another PEN3.2 billion ($837.2 million) for the housing sector.



Over the remainder of the forecasted period, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth of 3.7% between 2025 and 2028, supported by government spending in educational facilities, road infrastructure, and renewable energies, among other projects. Construction on the first four pilot schools (out of the 75 planned under the Bicentenary Schools public program) were completed in March 2024.

The program involves an investment of PEN5.3 billion ($1.4 billion) for 75 new schools in 21 districts within the capital city of Lima and nine additional regions across the country. Furthermore, growth will also be supported by the government's portfolio of 47 mining projects worth PEN204.4 billion ($53.7 billion) of investments; copper projects comprise the largest share of investment (72%), followed by gold (13%), iron ore (10%) and zinc, silver, phosphate and lithium (5%).



