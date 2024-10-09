Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 56 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
9 October 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 October 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|321,600
|811,040,849
|2 October 2024
|1,200
|3,052.54
|3,663,048
|3 October 2024
|1,300
|2,975.40
|3,868,020
|4 October 2024
|1,200
|2,984.85
|3,581,820
|7 October 2024
|1,300
|2,994.57
|3,892,941
|8 October 2024
|1,400
|3,055.20
|4,277,280
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|328,000
|830,323,958
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 381,883 B shares corresponding to 1.77 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 October 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
