Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 56 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

9 October 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 October 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 321,600 811,040,849 2 October 2024 1,200 3,052.54 3,663,048 3 October 2024 1,300 2,975.40 3,868,020 4 October 2024 1,200 2,984.85 3,581,820 7 October 2024 1,300 2,994.57 3,892,941 8 October 2024 1,400 3,055.20 4,277,280 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 328,000 830,323,958

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 381,883 B shares corresponding to 1.77 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 October 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

