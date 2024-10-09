Denmark Construction Industry Analysis 2024: Output to Shrink by 6.9% in Real-terms this Year and 0.8% in 2025 - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Denmark to shrink by 6.9% in real terms in 2024 and 0.8% in 2025, owing to headwinds caused by elevated inflation, high interest rates, high construction material prices, and supply chain disruptions caused by the Red Sea conflict.

This weakness forced major developers into insolvency and delayed the completion of several projects. In February 2024, the health authority in South Denmark announced that the construction of Odense University Hospital (OUH) would be delayed by 18 months, due to a shortage of workers and increased construction costs. The project was originally planned to be completed by 2025, but now the OUH authority expects it to be finished by 2027. Falling construction permits also pose a major threat to the industry's output this year.



The industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 3.9% from 2026 to 2028, supported by investments in the development of the transport, renewable energy, and manufacturing sectors. Recent developments involve the allocation of funds for refurbishing the S-train station in Copenhagen and investing DKK66.7 billion ($9.6 billion) in expanding and developing the country's road network from 2023-2035; this includes the construction of nine new motorways.

The growth of transport infrastructure in Denmark will also be supported by the Transport and Infrastructure Plan worth DKK157.6 billion ($22.8 billion) announced in 2021. The project includes the construction of a Copenhagen M5 metro line in the Capital Region, which is being led by the Danish transport, development, and construction company, Metroselskabet I/S (Metroselskabet), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Denmark, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/en3opa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.