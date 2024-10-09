Prelude Therapeutics Announces Publication of Abstracts for Presentation at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD) (“Prelude” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the publication of three abstracts regarding its SMARCA Degrader Programs at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium taking place in Barcelona, Spain October 23-25, 2024. The abstracts can be found at Conference (eortc.org) .



“We are delighted to have this opportunity to share additional information from our SMARCA degrader programs to the scientific and medical communities as we continue to progress both the clinical and preclinical development of these novel first-in-class approaches for patients with high unmet needs,” stated Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude.

Continued Vaddi, “In addition to the updates we will be providing from our Phase 1 trial of PRT3789, we are looking forward to presenting the first preclinical data from our precision degrader antibody conjugates program. These data demonstrate that a highly potent dual SMARCA2/4 degrader payload can be conjugated to an antibody to specifically target tumor cells and safely induce tumor regressions in preclinical models. This approach has potential to replace chemotherapy payloads on ADCs and expand the therapeutic opportunities well beyond SMARCA4 mutated cancers.”

PRT3789 is a first-in-class, potent and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader, in Phase 1 clinical development in biomarker selected SMARCA4 mutant patients. Enrollment remains on track, and the Company expects to conclude monotherapy dose escalation by year end 2024 and identify the biologically active dose to advance for future trials. In addition, enrollment of patients into back-fill cohorts enriched for NSCLC and SMARCA4 loss-of-function mutations and higher dose levels is ongoing. The objective is to assess clinical activity in a more homogeneous group of patients with high unmet need, at the biologically active dose, to support planned discussions with regulatory agencies.

Abstracts and Presentation Times:

First Clinical Results from a Phase 1 Trial of PRT3789, a First-in-Class Intravenous SMARCA2 Degrader, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors with a SMARCA4 Mutation

Proffered Paper Plenary Session #3, Room 111 + 112, Thursday, October 24 from 10:00 AM – 10:12 AM (CEST)

The abstract published today included data as of a May 28, 2024 cutoff date with updated data to be presented at the conference. The Company previously presented initial interim data from this study at the 2024 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 on September 13, 2024. A copy of this presentation can be accessed at Guo_PRT3789-01_ESMO_presentaion_Sep2024.pdf (preludetx.com).

Discovery of First-in-Class Precision Antibody Drug Conjugates with a Potent SMARCA 2/4 Dual Degrader Payload that Safely Achieve Maximal and Tumor Specific Degradation and Efficacy in Mouse Models

Poster Session – Antibody Drug Conjugates, Abstract #167 Exhibition Hall Location PB155, Thursday, October 24, 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM (CEST)

The Selective SMARCA2 Degrader, PRT3789, Counteracts the Protective Cellular Stress Response to Chemotherapy and Enhances the Efficacy of Standard of Care Chemotherapeutic Agents in SMARCA4 Mutant NSCLC Models

Poster Session – Combination Therapies, Abstract #220, Exhibition Hall Location PB208, Thursday, October 24, 9:00 AM – 5:30 AM (CEST)

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a leading precision oncology company developing innovative medicines in areas of high unmet need for cancer patients. Our pipeline is comprised of several novel drug candidates including first-in-class, highly selective IV and oral SMARCA2 degraders, and a potentially best-in-class CDK9 inhibitor. We are also leveraging our expertise in targeted protein degradation to discover, develop and commercialize next generation degrader antibody conjugates (Precision ADCs) with partners. We are on a mission to extend the promise of precision medicine to every cancer patient in need. For more information, visit preludetx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities for Prelude’s product candidates, the potential safety, efficacy, benefits and addressable market for Prelude’s product candidates, and clinical trial results for Prelude’s product candidates. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The words “believes,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “likely,” “projects,” “continue,” “will,” “schedule,” and “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. Although Prelude believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Prelude cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Prelude's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to Prelude's ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, clinical trial sites and our ability to enroll eligible patients, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, Prelude’s ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, Prelude's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, Prelude's ability to protect intellectual property, and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Prelude’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that Prelude files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Prelude undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Robert A. Doody Jr.

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

484.639.7235

rdoody@preludetx.com