Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at October Ophthalmology Meetings

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced participation in multiple panels and presentations across three ophthalmology meetings in Chicago, Illinois during October 2024.

Presentation & Panel Details (all times CT):

Eyecelerator® @ AAO 2024: October 17

Panel Title: Fueling Progress: The Power of Innovation and Perseverance

Session: S3

Panel Date/Time: Thursday, October 17, 10:00 – 11:00 AM

Ocular Therapeutix Panelist: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chair, President and CEO

Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Transformation Into A Retina-focused Company

Session: Eyecelerator @ AAO 2024 Retina Showcase, Room E450a

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, October 17, 1:24 – 1:31 PM

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Innovate RETINA 2024: October 17

Panel Title: The Future of Retinal Therapeutics

Session: Session 5

Panel Date/Time: Thursday, October 17, 6:30 PM

Ocular Therapeutix Panelist: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chair, President and CEO

American Academy of Ophthalmology® (AAO 2024): October 18 -- 21, Chicago, Illinois

Poster Presentation: Fifty-Two-Week Sustained Efficacy and Treatment Burden Reduction with OTX-TKI in the U.S. Phase 1 Trial for nAMD

Session: PO582, On Demand throughout the meeting

Presenter: David A. Eichenbaum, MD, FASRS

A full copy of the poster will be available on the “Investors” page of the Ocular website under the "Scientific & Medical Presentations" tab.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

