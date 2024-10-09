Coffee Substitute Market to reach $21.4 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The coffee substitute market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 21.4 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

Consumer preference for healthier, caffeine-free beverages and the demand for sustainable, natural products are driving this growth. USDA data shows a 15% increase in caffeine-free beverage consumption over the past five years. Health-conscious consumers are turning to coffee substitutes made from chicory, barley, and various herbs due to concerns about caffeine's health effects.

The instant powder segment in the coffee substitute industry is projected to grow at around 4.5% CAGR through 2032. Rising consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-use alternatives is expanding this segment. Instant powder substitutes from chicory, barley, and various herbs offer a quick solution for those seeking caffeine-free options.

The coffee substitute market from household users will expand at a CAGR of around 4.4% through 2032, with a market size of USD 10.3 billion. Increasing consumer interest in healthier, caffeine-free choices is driving this growth. The trend towards DIY and home brewing is also boosting demand for coffee substitutes in home settings.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment of the coffee substitute market is anticipated to witness steady gains by 2032. These large retail chains play a crucial role in distributing coffee substitutes. They offer a wide range of products, including instant powders, liquid concentrates, and granular forms, making them accessible to a broad consumer base. Their extensive reach and established distribution networks support the availability of diverse brands and formulations.

North America coffee substitute market value is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2032. Increasing consumer interest in healthier, caffeine-free alternatives and sustainable products is driving this growth. The region's focus on wellness and organic products supports the demand for coffee substitutes made from chicory, barley, and other natural ingredients. A well-established retail infrastructure, including supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms, enhances product accessibility. Innovative product development and rising health consciousness drive market growth. A diverse consumer base and high disposable income create opportunities for market players and the introduction of new coffee substitute offerings.

