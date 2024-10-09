Cambodia Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 5.8% in Real-terms this Year, Supported by Rise in New Construction Approvals and Increase in Credit Availability - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cambodia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cambodia's construction industry to record an annual growth of 5.8% in real terms in 2024, supported by a rise in the approval of new construction projects and an increase in credit to the construction industry.

According to the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), the government had approved fixed-asset investment projects worth KHR9.2 trillion ($2.2 billion) in Q1 2024, which is 649% more than the same period of 2023.

Furthermore, in February 2024, the Ministry of Economy and Finance confirmed it plans to issue government bonds by the end of 2024 to raise KHR419 billion ($100 million) in funding to bolster investment projects. Moreover, according to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), the total bank credit to construction grew by 12.1% in 2023, following an annual growth of 20.5% in 2022; this is expected to further provide support to the construction industry in 2024.



Cambodia's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 7% between 2025 and 2028 supported by investment in the transport, renewable energy, logistics, and residential sectors. To improve the country's transport and logistics sector, the CDC and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) reviewed the Transport and Logistics System Master Plan 2023-2033, in February 2024, which was launched in October 2023, involves a total investment of KHR207.3 trillion ($50 billion) in 174 projects.

Some of the major projects within the plan are the Phnom-Penh-Siem Reap-Poipet Expressway, the Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway and the Funan Techo Canal. Out of these major projects, the KHR16.8 trillion ($4 billion) Phnom Penh-Siem Reap-Poipet Expressway will be completed by 2029 and the ongoing construction works of the KHR5.9 trillion ($1.4 billion) Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway, that commenced in June 2023, are scheduled to complete by the end of 2027



