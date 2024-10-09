Asset Entities Signs Pivotal Agreement to Build What Could Become The World’s Largest Digital Fitness Community

DALLAS, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and a Ternary Payment Platform company, announced today that well-known social media influencer, American fitness model, training specialist, actor, and entrepreneur, Scott Mathison, has selected Asset Entities to Design, Develop, and Manage his digital fitness community server on the Discord social community platform and has entered into a new client Agreement with the Company.



Considered one of today’s most followed fitness social media influencers with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 2.1 million followers on TikTok, Asset Entities will be working with Scott Mathison to build a subscription based digital fitness community to provide education for those trying to reach their fitness goals. The community will have many features including, workout routines, meal prep plans, workout challenges, and other resources.

The Company is extremely excited that Scott Mathison made the decision to select Asset Entities to Design, Develop, and Manage his server on the Discord social community platform. The Asset Entities team is excited to be embarking on this journey with Scott.

Asset Entities Chief Executive Officer, Arshia Sarkhani, commented, “One of our many passions in this unique space is the future of fan engagement via Discord, and developing and helping communities grow. We are thrilled to be working with Scott Mathison. His passion to pursue his dream and never giving up, is the hallmark of a role model one can be immensely proud of. We look forward to working with Scott on his digital fitness community and to sharing that message on Discord and other social media.”

To visit Scott Mathison’s social media and fitness pages, go to:

https://www.instagram.com/scott_mathison_/?hl=en

https://www.tiktok.com/@scott_mathison_?lang=en

To learn about Asset Entities, please go to www.assetentities.com. To learn about the Ternary payment platform, please go to www.ternarydev.com. To learn about Asset Entities 360 suite of discord services, go to https://www.ae360ddm.com/ and https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on X at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including those that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:

Arshia Sarkhani, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman

Asset Entities Inc.

Tel +1 (214) 459-3117

Email Contact

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com