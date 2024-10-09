Server Market to Witness 9.3% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Server Market will attain the value of USD 198.81 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The expansion of the server business is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and the increasing number of data centres across the globe. The market has expanded due to the increasing number of new data centres across the globe. Many cloud service providers, and industries such as IT and telecom, healthcare, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), and government and defence, are modernizing their server capacity to better handle growing amounts of data freely needed to cope with large amounts of data.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/server-market

Browse in-depth TOC on " Server Market "

Pages – 197

Tables - 92

Figures – 76

Server Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 97.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 198.81 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Enterprise Size, Channel, End Use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-cloud Environments Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Cloud Services

Large Enterprise Size Segment to Dominate Due to Rise in Increasing Adoption of the Hosted Application Servers

The large enterprise size of the server marketplace is anticipated to develop substantially, with increase of more than 9.3% among 2024 and 2031. This increase is pushed by way of the rising adoption of hosted application servers by using massive corporations. Hosted utility service companies that frequently update software variations and generation customer service is maintained. Marketers are that specialize in introducing industry precise answers to draw enterprise customers and grow their market proportion.

BFSI Segment to Drive Market Due to Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment is expected to witness big increase in the server market from 2024 to 2031. Using stable servers enables the integration of seamless networking infrastructure in various stakeholders inclusive of clients, retailers and the economic establishments. Secure servers help lower financial costs and improve efficiency. The widespread adoption of cloud computing in the financial sector has revolutionized the industry.

North America is Dominating Due to the Greater Emphasis on Digital Transformation Initiatives

North America will dominate and continue to dominate the server market, exceeding 40% market share by 2030. This can be attributed to the presence of major companies in the region, including Alphabet Inc., Dell Inc.; Hewlett Packard Business Development LP, and Microsoft. Moreover, high adoption of cloud services in North America contributes to the growth of the regional market. For instance, a November 2020 survey by BARC, a German commercial enterprise software studies organization, located that 29% of respondents in North America are absolutely devoted to the usage of cloud coverage may be implemented, as compared to most effective 19% in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest increase inside the server marketplace amongst 2024 and 2031. The swiftly developing virtual economic tool within the area is the usage of server call that is anticipated to assist the marketplace's growth during the forecast duration. According to Southeast Asia Development Solutions (SEADS), Southeast Asia's virtual financial system is worth USD 200 billion with the aid of manner of using 2022.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/server-market

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cloud Services

Rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics

Restraints

Shortage in Supply Chain

Security and Privacy Concerns

Prominent Players in Server Market

The following are the Top Server Companies

Dell Technologies Inc. (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Lenovo Group Limited (China)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Inspur Group (China)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US)

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/server-market

Key Questions Answered in Server Market Report

How big is the global server market?

What are the key drivers of global server market size?

Which channel segment dominated the global server market?

Which is the fastest growing region in the global server market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for cloud services, rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics), restraints (shortage in supply chain, security and privacy concerns), opportunities (rising adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments), influencing the growth of server market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the server market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the server market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

Related Reports:

Data Center Market

Quantum Computing Market

Sensor Market

5G IoT Market

Customer Journey Analytics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.