Dayforce to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 30th and Participate in Upcoming Investor Events and Conferences

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Date

Dayforce will release third quarter 2024 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The company will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2024 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-497-9071 (USA) or 201-689-8727 (International). The webcast replay will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website.

Upcoming Investor Events and Conferences

Members of Dayforce management will participate in the following investor events and conferences:

Dayforce’s inaugural Investor Day at the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. David Ossip, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, and other key members of the management team will present that day.

The UBS Global Technology Conference at the Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Jeremy Johnson will present that day.

The TD Cowen Human Capital Management Summit held virtually on Monday, December 9, 2024. David Ossip will present that day.



A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

