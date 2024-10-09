nSpireAuto By Endeavour Technology Awarded “Connected Car Innovation Of The Year” In 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today announced that nSpireAuto from Endeavour Technology , provider of a cloud-based data platform for IoT applications, has been recognized as “Connected Car Innovation Of The Year” in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.



nSpireAuto is a cloud-native, data-driven, vehicle-centric platform that empowers automakers to control costs, usage, quality, and revenue of connected car services across any technology and provider worldwide. Endeavor Technology’s patented AoD (Agents on Devices) approach embeds software agents within vehicles, offering real-time visibility into connectivity performance, data consumption, and quality of experience. This approach provides early indicators of issues, trends, and essential metrics for continuous improvement through optimization, planning, and troubleshooting on a single pane of glass.

nSpire agents securely capture vehicle connectivity data using patented algorithms and machine learning, transforming it into actionable insights displayed on intuitive dashboards, ‘Smartfeed’ APIs, and automated alerts. These insights span vehicle brands, models, operating systems, software versions, regions, CSPs, and vehicle owner personas.

Utilizing the data, automakers can address outages or performance degradation via automated alerts, diagnose device vs. network issues, improve SOTA success for new services and safety features, and optimize TCU and antenna for vehicle design validation. The solution enables information about RCA and next best action for connectivity or service issues as well as intelligent QoS switching to the best network or Wi-Fi offload from cellular. Other capabilities include QoE, data usage, and engagement for infotainment apps and services, management of KPIs and SLAs for CSPsm and independent benchmarking of networks, technologies, and geographies.

“The nSpireAuto platform is poised to revolutionize the automotive industry. As the industry experiences a surge in connected car services, poor connectivity impacts customer experience and automaker operations. Detailed end-to-end information is necessary for troubleshooting. However, automakers navigate a complex ecosystem that doesn’t capture performance from the vehicle side,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “nSpireAuto by Endeavour Technology addresses these challenges with its innovative connectivity analytics and optimization platform. nSpireAuto provides independent, unified, end-to-end insights into the vehicle ecosystem. For its ease of vehicle-centric insights, this solution is worthy of our ‘Connected Car Innovation of the Year’ award.”



The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"It’s a true honour to be recognized in this way by AutoTech Breakthrough. As we all know, today’s vehicles have an operational dependency on connectivity, and with the rise of revenue-based services, it has become essential to ensure continuous high-quality connectivity. Endeavour’s nSpire solution provides full visibility of the vehicle's connectivity ecosystem in real time: A single pane of glass into all vehicles globally, proactively surfacing issues, trends, and essential metrics for continuous improvement through optimization, planning, and troubleshooting.



nSpireAuto empowers automakers to take independent control of their connectivity ecosystem, make strategic decisions regarding their connected car services and connectivity investments, and ensure customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, and business success.” said Brian Carroll, CEO of Endeavour Technology.

About Endeavour Technology

Headquartered in Dublin, Endeavour Technology has been optimising mobile connectivity around the globe since 2014. With deep IoT, telecoms, analytics and information technology experience, our solutions ensure a seamless and premium experience for the user of the device, and enables revenue generating opportunities that drive competitive advantage for our global clients in the Automotive, Telecommunications and Enterprise IOT sectors. Armed with our insights, clients can innovate and grow their business, mission and life critical processes.