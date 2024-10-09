Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Bristol Machine Company to Industrial Threaded Products

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Bristol Machine Company by Industrial Threaded Products.

Bristol Machine Company headquartered in Ontario, California is the premier distributor and fabricator of fastening systems and industrial products that support various industries including construction, marine, and power (solar, wind energy, pole-line).

Industrial Threaded Products (ITP) services the fastener hardware requirements of commercial manufacturers and construction wholesale distributors, nationwide. ITP exists to make customers connections through extensive knowledge and service.

