Demineralized Allografts Market to Reach $1.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Demineralized Allografts Market by Application (Spinal fusion, Craniomaxillofacial surgery, Joint reconstruction and Others), and End user (Hospitals, Specialty clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the demineralized allografts market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2033.



The global demineralized allografts market is experiencing growth due to increase in the number of spinal & joint construction surgeries, trauma cases and innovation in the orthopedic sectors is expected to drive the growth of the demineralized allografts market.

Request Sample of the Report on Demineralized Allografts Market 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324402

Prime determinants of growth

The global demineralized allografts market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the rising incidence of orthopedic disorders that require surgical procedures such as bone grafting, such as fractures, osteoporosis, and degenerative diseases of the bones, is one important contributing reason for the adoption of these products. Furthermore, new materials and methods for bone grafting have been developed as a result of medical technology breakthroughs, improving the safety and efficacy of surgery. Moreover, the need for orthopedic operations is being driven by the world's aging population, which is further boosting market expansion. Additionally, the market for demineralized allografts is growing due to growing awareness of the significance of bone health and the availability of numerous treatment alternatives.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.72 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.11 billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of orthopedic conditions Increase in demand for allografts Advancements in demineralized allografts Opportunities Ethical and regulatory issues related with bone grafting procedures Restraint High cost of surgeries

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A324402

Segment Highlights

Spinal Fusion dominated the market in 2023

By application, the spinal fusion segment dominated in 2023 owing to increase in geriatric population and rise in incidence of spinal disorders. Also, surge in an increase in the frequency of musculoskeletal conditions, the creation of sophisticated bone grafts owing to technical breakthroughs, and an increase in sports injuries. Increase in the frequency of musculoskeletal conditions including osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and other bone-related diseases are increasing the need for bone replacements and grafts. Moreover, the major participants in the demineralized allografts market can benefit greatly from the growth in the number of surgical procedures every year.

Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023

By end user, hospitals perform a large number of orthopedic and dental surgeries where demineralized allografts are commonly used. This high volume contributes significantly to the market share of hospitals. They are equipped with advanced surgical facilities and technologies that are conducive to the use of demineralized allografts, including state-of-the-art operating rooms and imaging systems. Thus, hospitals offer comprehensive care for patients undergoing complex surgeries, including pre-operative planning and post-operative management, which drives the use of demineralized allografts.

Regional Outlook

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand & availability of allografts, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and market growth in the demineralized allografts market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries such as China and India has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, including advancements and accessibility of such products, surge in the geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324402

Key Players: -

Arthrex, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.





The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global demineralized allografts market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Cardiac Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Shoulder Arthroplasty Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter













