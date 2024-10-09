United States Fresh Produce Packaging Market 2024-2033: Apples & Salad to Drive Overall Produce Packaging Demand

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Fresh Produce Packaging Market 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry study analyzes the $6.1 billion US market for fresh produce packaging. It presents historical demand data (2013, 2018, and 2023) and forecasts (2028 and 2033) as well as annual data for years 2020-2027.

Unit demand and value demand data is shown for fresh produce packaging by material (plastic, paper & paperboard, molded fiber, and other materials), product type (clamshells, two-piece containers, tubs & cups, pails, boxes & cartons, trays, platters, baskets & punnets, wood crates, RPCs, bags, pouches, wrap, lidding) and market (fruits, vegetables, and salad & greens). The study also evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on industry competitors including International Paper, WestRock, Packaging Corporation of America, Georgia-Pacific, and Sonoco Products.

Demand for fresh produce packaging is forecast to increase 2.4% per year to $7.3 billion in 2028 or 59 billion units. Market value gains will be supported by modest growth in unit sales as well as by:

rising demand for value-added produce packaging, such as resealable trays and stand-up pouches

a continued transition from pillow pouches to higher value plastic trays with lidding and plastic containers for salads and leafy greens

increasing sales of fresh-cut produce - such as prechopped celery or ready-to-eat mixed berries - which are typically sold in tubs, cups, or other higher value containers

Plastic Trays & Containers to Outpace Other Major Packaging Types

Plastic trays with lidding, tubs, cups, and two-piece containers are expected to outperform bags and pillow pouches in retail markets due to their strong performance across numerous key applications, including salads, berries, and fresh-cut produce. Despite rising concerns over the sustainability of plastic packaging, paper and molded fiber alternatives have struggled to capture significant market share due to plastic's strong protective abilities, clarity, and capacity to extend shelf-life

Apples & Salad to Drive Overall Produce Packaging Demand

Apples and salad will outperform other types of produce throughout the forecast period and combined will account for a majority of absolute gains in unit and value terms through 2028:

Unit gains for apple packaging will be aided by the increase in packaged apples as opposed to unpackaged options, while market value will be boosted by the growth of value-added items (such as resealable stand-up pouches and large clamshells) over traditional bags.

Salad's market position will be supported by the growing consumer preference for leafy greens and salad mixes over head lettuce. Additionally, a transition to higher-value packaging - such as trays with resealable lidding and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) - will boost market value.

Convenience is King as Consumers Seek to Incorporate More Fresh Produce into Their Diets

Trends toward healthy eating have spurred increased fresh produce consumption and growth in direct-to-consumer outlets, such as farmer's markets and roadside stands. However, consumers increasingly seek convenient ways of incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into their busy schedules.

Ready-to-eat (RTE) and fresh-cut options have become a significant portion of the fresh produce market over the past decade. These products are generally packaged in rigid plastic containers, often in single-serving format, to support snacking and on-the-go eating.

Packaging Product Trends



Demand by Packaging Category: Rigid vs Flexible

Demand for fresh produce packaging is projected to increase 2.4% per year to $7.3 billion in 2028. In unit terms, demand will rise 1.3% annually to 59 billion units. Despite relatively slow growth in domestic produce output, advances will result from increases in the amount of produce sold in retail packaging. In addition, value gains will benefit from greater use of higher-value packaging types for fresh-cut produce that offer consumer convenience, ease-of-use features (for both store personnel and customers), and improved performance characteristics to keep the contents fresh for longer.

Rigid products will increase their share of the fresh produce packaging market in both value and unit terms:

Corrugated packaging will remain popular despite RPCs gaining share in bulk applications.

Plastic containers will benefit from consumer preferences for RTE products and other fresh-cut offerings in clamshells, tubs, and other container types.

Sales of flexible packaging products - including bags, pouches, and film wrap and lidding - will continue to benefit from greater demand for packaged and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables and more intensive use of higher-value stand-up pouches. Nonetheless, bags and pouches face strong competition from rigid plastic containers and top-seal trays in areas such as salad mixes, greens, and pre-cut produce, mainly for their protective abilities.

Materials Competition

Produce packaging can be produced from a variety of materials; the most common are plastic, paper and paperboard, and molded fiber, although materials such as mesh and wood also see use.

Plastic will continue to account for the majority share of packaging sales as it is the most common option for rigid packaging such as clamshells and other plastic containers; trays and platters; baskets; and flexible packaging such as bags, pouches, wrap, and lidding.

Plastic has maintained its dominance due to performance advantages, like its light weight, moisture resistance, enhanced barrier properties, and puncture resistance. Source reduction efforts have also favored flexible plastic packaging formats (such as pouches).

The sustainability comparison between plastic and competitive materials like paper and molded fiber for produce packaging is complex:

Manufacture of plastic packaging generally involves the production of fewer greenhouse gases, less water, and less solid waste compared to paper. Plastic's superior protective properties also help reduce food waste. However, bags, pouches, and other flexible plastic packaging formats are not recyclable in many locations (although an increasing number of plastic packages are made with postconsumer recycled content).

Paper and molded fiber packaging are positioned as renewable and have good environmental perceptions among consumers. However, both materials face performance issues like moisture resistance and durability. Some folding cartons and paper or molded fiber trays are manufactured with plastic coatings that help with moisture issues but frequently limit their recycling.

Whether paper and molded fiber are generally more sustainable than plastic, many companies are capitalizing on the notion that these materials are more eco-friendly alternatives. To that end, multiple players are developing new paper and molder fiber packaging technologies that can stand up to plastic's performance properties.

Campaigns to improve public awareness of the energy and emissions savings related to plastic will help promote the use of plastic packaging. However, some produce suppliers - especially producers of organic or other specialty types - opt for paper or molded fiber packaging that consumers will perceive as eco-friendly.

Pricing & Inflation

Through 2028, the average produce packaging price is expected to increase 1.2% per year - hewing closer to historical norms after a high inflationary period - to 12.4 cents per unit. Predicted price increases will mainly be supported by:

more intensive use of better quality materials and recycled content

the inclusion of higher quality graphics

a continued shift in the product mix to more expensive types of packaging, such as stand-up pouches and RPCs

Companies Featured

International Paper

WestRock

Packaging Corporation of America

Georgia-Pacific

Sonoco Products

