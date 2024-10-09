NEW Rollbag® Brand Returnable Poly Shipping Mailers Ideal for E-Commerce Makes Returns Easy & Eco-Friendlier

Video here>>



SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery is thrilled to announce new Rollbag® brand Returnable Poly Mailer Bags for mail order fulfillment available for use on PAC Machinery Rollbag automatic baggers. PAC’s Rollbag Returnable Poly Shipping Mailers simplify the return process for customers, while promoting eco-friendly practices. Featuring a self-seal adhesive closure liner on the inside of the bag, these mailers allow customers to easily return unwanted or incorrectly shipped items in the same convenient bag.

Resealable poly mailers can be ordered from PAC Machinery Bags and Materials as pre-opened bags on a roll or fan-folded in a box. Customization options are available, allowing businesses to print their brand, message, or logo on the bags to enhance customer experience.

Ideal for e-commerce retail shipping of non-fragile items such as apparel and soft goods, Resealable Poly Mailers features:

2-4 Mil thickness

Exceptional puncture resistance and tear strength

Made using at least 25% recycled resin

Allows items to be returned in the same mailer

Complies with shipping requirements of all major carriers

Works on Rollbag brand automated bagging machines

Eco-Friendly Features

Rollbag Returnable Poly Shipping Mailers are recyclable and made with 25% recycled resin as standard. The adhesive strip not only benefits customers but also supports companies in their sustainability efforts by enabling reuse of the packaging. By utilizing these bags for both initial orders and returns, companies help reduce plastic waste.

Choose our PAC Machinery Rollbag brand of Returnable Poly Shipping Mailers for a seamless return process and a commitment to eco-friendly practices in your automated label, load, and seal process.

Learn more about these bags and other PAC Machinery products at PACK Expo International Show , taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago November 3-6, 2024, exhibit S-2130.

Product Page: https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/returnable-poly-shipping-mailers

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans, Director of Marketing, PAC Machinery

Shannonw@pacmachinery.com | Connect with me

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28038b6a-c093-4e32-abeb-9100aa79bb06

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f239b5a3-1706-41c1-bf5a-6d75ab96b68f