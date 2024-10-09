Poni Insurtech and Global Care Launch Health Insurance Comparison Platform in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poni Insurtech Pte. Ltd. (“Poni Insurtech” or the “Company”), the international arm of Asia’s leading insurance technology platform, Huize Holdings (NASDAQ: HUIZ), today announced that its Vietnam subsidiary, Global Care Consulting Joint Stock Company (“Global Care”), has unveiled its new health insurance comparison platform, “GlobalCare.vn” (https://globalcare.vn). The platform aims to offer Vietnamese consumers an improved, transparent, and user-friendly insurance shopping experience, effectively positioning itself as a one-stop “insurance supermarket.”



Mr. Ron Tam, CEO of Poni Insurtech, commented, “We are thrilled to announce our entry into Vietnam in collaboration with founder Niem and her experienced team, following our successful acquisition of Global Care and marking a significant milestone in our ASEAN expansion strategy. With the launch of GlobalCare.vn, we take an important step forward in our mission to deliver seamless, customer-focused digital insurance solutions in Vietnam. This is just the beginning—combining Poni Insurtech’s advanced technology with Global Care’s local market expertise, we are confident in our ability to drive continuous innovation, expand product offerings, and enhance the digital insurance experience for Vietnamese consumers.”

Mrs. Dinh Thi Ngoc Niem, CEO of Global Care, commented, “With Poni Insurtech as a major shareholder, we have a distinct advantage in this dynamic market. Their cutting-edge technology, financial strength, and extensive industry network will empower us to elevate our service quality and expand our market reach. The launch of GlobalCare.vn is our first joint initiative, designed to enhance customer choice, accessibility, and operational efficiency for our partners. We are well-positioned and confident that we will accelerate the digitalization of Vietnam’s insurance industry. We also extend our gratitude to VinaCapital Venture for their support in fostering this partnership and unlocking new growth opportunities.”

GlobalCare.vn: Transforming the Digital Insurance Experience

At the launch event, Global Care introduced GlobalCare.vn, an innovative, user-friendly platform that provides customers with a simple and intuitive way to search and customize insurance packages suited to their protection needs and financial capabilities. GlobalCare.vn offers quick and efficient claims analysis and approval, enhancing the overall customer journey by streamlining processes and reducing wait times.

The platform benefits insurers by allowing easy product digitization and fast claim processing, without requiring extensive technical support. For agents and collaborators, the platform provides tools to match customers with the right policies while creating new income opportunities.

While integrating insurance products into “e-commerce platforms” is not a novel concept, GlobalCare.vn sets itself apart as a dedicated, customer-first platform, offering direct visual product comparisons. This distinctive approach makes it a unique and invaluable asset in Vietnam’s rapidly evolving digital insurance landscape.

About Poni Insurtech

Poni Insurtech is the international brand of Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ), Asia’s leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, Poni Insurtech is committed to building a pan-Asian digital insurance distribution platform. Featuring a presence in regional hubs including Singapore and Hong Kong, Poni Insurtech has made its debut in Vietnam in 2024, with plans to expand into other high-growth ASEAN markets such as Indonesia and Philippines. Through its consumer facing apps and cloud-based API solutions, Poni Insurtech provides consumers with simple, affordable, and customized insurance solutions, empowers insurers with quick and hassle-free digitalization solutions to efficiently reach mass affluent consumers, and creates new revenue opportunities for partnering e-commerce platforms, merchants, and independent collaborators and agents. Poni Insurtech aims to reshape the insurance landscape by driving greater efficiency, accessibility, and value across the entire ecosystem.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited), Twitter (https://twitter.com/huizeholding) and Webull (https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz).

About Global Care

Established in 2017, Global Care pioneer in providing digital transformation platform solutions in the insurance industry in Vietnam. By leveraging technology Global Care contributes to promoting the digital technology revolution and changing the traditional insurance industry.

Through a multi-platform digital ecosystem, Global Care connects insurers, business partners, and collaborators with customers. Global Care has been teaming up with numerous leading insurers in Vietnam such as Bảo Việt, Bảo Minh, MIC, PTI, PVI, VNI. With the slogan “Best price, best service,” Global Care aims to use technology to distribute insurance to millions of Vietnamese. Currently, more than 1.5 million policies are issued monthly on Global Care’s platform.

For more information, please visit: https://globalcare.com.vn/ & https://globalcare.vn/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Kenny Lo

Investor Relations Manager

investor@huize.com

Media Relations

mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen

In China

Ms. Dee Wang

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: dee.wang@christensencomms.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com