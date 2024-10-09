NRSInsights’ September 2024 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

September same-store sales increased 2.2% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative same-store sales results for September 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 32,700 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 28,400 independent retailers including bodegas, convenience stores, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers nationwide, predominantly serving urban consumers.

September Retail Same-Store Sales Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data throughout this release refer to September 2024 and are compared to September 2023 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month.)

SALES Same-store sales increased 2.2% year-over-year. In the previous month (August 2024), same-store sales had increased 5.1% year-over-year. Same-store sales decreased (1.3)% compared to the previous month (August 2024). Same-store sales in August 2024 had increased 1.7% compared to the previous month (July 2024). For the three months ended September 30, 2024, same-store sales increased 2.3% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD



The number of units sold increased 2.9% year-over-year. In the previous month (August 2024), the number of items sold had increased 4.7% year-over-year.

Units sold increased 0.2% compared to the previous month (August 2024). Units sold in August 2024 had increased 1.3% compared to the previous month (July 2024).



TRANSACTIONS PER STORE



The average number of transactions per store increased 0.8% year-over-year. In the previous month (August 2024), transactions had increased 1.8% year-over-year.

Transactions decreased (0.7)% compared to the previous month (August 2024). Transactions in August 2024 had increased 1.5% compared to the previous month (July 2024).





AVERAGE PRICES



A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased during September 2024 increased 2.1% year-over-year, a decrease from the 3.5% year-over-year increase recorded in August 2024.





Retail Trade Comparative Data

The table below provides historical comparative data with the U.S. Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service:

Over the past twelve months, the NRS network’s three-month moving average same-store sales have outpaced the US Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade data, excluding food services, by 1.7% percentage points, on average.

The NRSInsights data in the chart above have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, days per month, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department’s retail data.

Commentary from Suzy Silliman (SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS)

“NRS’ year over year rate of same-store sales growth increased a modest 2.2% in September while decreasing 1.3% compared to August.

“During the past several months, we noted several categories that had been experiencing year-over-year sales declines. In September, Chocolate and Confection, Vape, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, and Sweet Snacks all decreased once again compared to the year ago. Chocolate and Confection’s rate of decrease accelerated compared to the prior months’ rate while the other categories’ rates of decline remained stable.

“On the flip side, categories sustaining robust year-over-year growth trends included Smokeless Tobacco, Tequila, Prepared Cocktails, and Wine Based Cocktails. Other categories with strong increases in September compared to the year ago included Laundry Detergent & Fabric Softeners, Supplements, Pork Rinds, Sparkling Water, and Rolling Papers.

“Several categories within the “School Lunch” classification also showed year over year growth in September including Lunchmeats & Cheeses, Yogurts, Nut Butters & Jellies/Jams, Snack & Variety Packs, and Food & Beverage Containers.

“Geographically, we saw sales declines in Florida and Georgia during the last week of September as evacuations and shutdowns from Hurricane Helene began. There were no noticeable impacts to sales in the Carolinas or Tennessee by month’s end. Nationwide, stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania enjoyed the most significant year-over-year gains across dollars, quantities, and baskets.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of September 2024 with September 2023 are derived from approximately 191 million transactions processed through the approximately 19,400 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of September 2024 with August 2024 are derived from approximately 251 million transactions processed through approximately 27,400 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended September 30, 2024 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 562 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that were in the NRS network in both quarters.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and in 201 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States. NRS’ POS terminals processed $20.0 billion in sales through approximately 1.4 billion transactions during the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.

