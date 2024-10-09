Personalized Nutrition Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: A US$35.1 Billion Market by 2030, Registering a Robust CAGR of 15.6% between 2024 and 2030

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition Market - Types, Forms, Applications and End-use Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Personalized Nutrition is projected to reach US$35.1 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$14.7 billion in 2024 at a robust CAGR of 15.6% between 2024 and 2030.



The worldwide Personalized Nutrition demand is expected to maintain a healthy growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, including growing popularity of availing nutritional advice on an individual level, rise in the population of obese and unhealthy people due to sedentary lifestyles, advancement in innovations and technologies in personalized nutrition and shift in preferences of consumers due to increased awareness on health.





Personalized Nutrition Regional Market Analysis



North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global Personalized Nutrition market, owing to the popularity of the region, which can be attributed to its robust healthcare infrastructure, elevated consumer awareness on health & wellness and the presence of a significant number of market players. Because of its emphasis on preventative healthcare, growing interest in tailored methods and technological breakthroughs in genetic testing and data analytics, the United States is a prominent market for Personalized Nutrition.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global Personalized Nutrition market. The major reasons include huge population base, increased health consciousness, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders and rising disposable incomes.



Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis by Product Type



On the basis of type of product, the market is segregated into Active Measurement and Standard Measurement. Active Measurement holds a larger market share and is also expected to maintain a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The key factors for this include availability & accessibility of advanced techniques, increased awareness of the role of genetics and other biological markers in personalized nutrition, receiving comprehensive information with precise & customized dietary recommendations, impact of digital health apps, demanding & hectic way of life, rising food consciousness and inclination towards preventive health options, among others.



Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis by Product Form



By form, the Personalized Nutrition market is segmented into Capsules, Liquids, Powders and Tablets, among which Tablets are expected to account for the largest share. Apart from being economical to produce, tablets can be consumed easily and are excellent in delivering nutrients. They are offered in several shapes and sizes and prepared by combining powdered substances to form a solid tablet that can rapidly dissolve in the digestive tract. Tablets can be coated with special ingredients for preventing disintegration prior to entering the small intestine, which is responsible for absorbing the majority of the nutrients. Powder form of taking Personalized Nutrition is the least preferred, owing to which this segment would post the slowest CAGR over the 2024-2030 analysis period.



Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis by End-Use



The global Personalized Nutrition market is segmented into five categories based on end-use, including Direct-to-Consumer, Food Delivery Services, Hospitals & Clinics, Institutions and Wellness & Fitness Centers. Over the forecast period, the Direct-to-Consumer category is anticipated to have the largest share of the global Personalized Nutrition market. The significance of this market can be attributed to factors, such as convenience, accessibility and the growing preference for digital health solutions. Personalized Nutrition interventions are delivered directly to customers via online platforms, mobile applications and telehealth services in the Direct-to-Consumer market.



Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope



This global report on Personalized Nutrition analyzes the market based on product, form, application and end-use. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 40+

Personalized Nutrition Market by Product

Active Measurement

Standard Measurement

Personalized Nutrition Market by Form

Capsule

Liquid

Powder

Tablet

Personalized Nutrition Market by Application

Disease-Based Supplements

Standard Supplements

Personalized Nutrition Market by End use

Direct-to-Consumer

Food Delivery Services

Hospital & Clinics

Institutions

Wellness & Fitness Centers



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 370 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Personalized Nutrition Defined

Personalized Nutrition Product Types Active Measurement Standard Measurement

Personalized Nutrition Product Forms Capsule Liquid Powder Tablet

Personalized Nutrition Applications Disease-Based Supplements Standard Supplements

Personalized Nutrition End-Uses Direct-to-Consumer Food Delivery Services Hospital & Clinics Institutions Wellness & Fitness Centers



2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Abbott

AHARA Personalized Nutrition

Amway Corp.

Arizona Nutritional Supplements

Asiamerica Ingredients

Atlas Biomed Group Limited

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Balchem Corporation

Barrington Nutritionals

Baze Labs

BiogeniQ, Inc.

Care/Of

Curefit Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Day Two, Inc.

DNAfit

DNAlysis Biotechnology

Foodsmart

GNC Holdings

GSK plc

GX Sciences, Inc.

Genoplan, Inc.

Habit Food Personalized

HealthifyMe Wellness Pvt Ltd

Helix OpCo LLC

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Maat Nutritionals

Metagenics, Inc.

MindBodyGreen

Mixfix, Inc.

MyGenomeBox Corp

Naha Health, Inc.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

Nutralliance, Inc.

Nutrigenomix

Persona Nutrition

Pfizer, Inc.

Prenetics EMEA Ltd

Sanger Genomics Pvt. Ltd.

Segterra, Inc.

Shaklee Corp

Superior Supplement Manufacturing

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Viome Life Sciences, Inc.

Wellness Coaches USA

Welocity Genetics Pvt Ltd

Zipongo, Inc.

Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by Product Personalized Nutrition Product Market Overview by Global Region Active Measurement Standard Measurement

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by Form Personalized Nutrition Form Market Overview by Global Region Capsule Liquid Powder Tablet

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by Application Personalized Nutrition Application Market Overview by Global Region Disease-Based Supplements Standard Supplements

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by End-Use Personalized Nutrition End-Use Market Overview by Global Region Direct-to-Consumer Food Delivery Services Hospital & Clinics Institutions Wellness & Fitness Centers



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Overview by Geographic Region

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psidyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

